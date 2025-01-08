Two Texas A&M Aggies Stars Accept Senior Bowl Invites
The Texas A&M Aggies are expected to make some more noise in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft thanks to some major talent coming out of College Station.
Two of the most notable players in A&M's 2024 draft class will now have an extra chance to show teams their ability at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile. AL. on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Senior Bowl announced Tuesday that Texas A&M star defensive lineman Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart have both accepted invites to participate in the event. A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner accepted his invite last month.
These three will help headline what's expected to be one of the deepest Senior Bowl rosters in recent memory. Notable players like Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards are just a few of the bigger names that have accepted invites to the event.
Other Aggies to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft include cornerback Jaydon Hill, receiver Moose Muhammad III and tight end Tre Watson.
The presence of Turner, Stewart and Scourton made the A&M defensive line one of the best on paper headed into the regular season. However, the Aggies were a middle-of-the-pack defense against the run, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards per game (135.2) among SEC teams. This was low-lighted by allowing Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner to explode for 33 yards for a career-high 186 yards in a win over A&M in College Station on Nov. 30.
The Aggies will look to take the next step in the second full year under head coach Mike Elko next season.
