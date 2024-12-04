Texas A&M Aggies Announce 2025 Early Signing Period Class
The Texas A&M Aggies wrapped up an extremely successful Early Signing Period on Wednesday, signing 24 prospects to their National Letters of Intent.
Among the talent heading to Aggieland are two five-star recruits in offensive tackle Lamont Rogers and receiver Jerome Myles, as well as 19 four-star prospects to help round out an extremely deep class.
Among the 24 total players are five defensive backs, four defensive linemen, two linebackers, six offensive linemen, one quarterback, two running backs, a tight end, and three receivers. There are also 15 players from the state of Texas as part of the class.
Three-star QB Eli Morcos is the lone commit who remains unsigned as of Noon CT on Wednesday.
You can see the entire class here:
Kiotti Armstrong TE 6-6 254 Fr-HS Jasper, Texas (Jasper)
Jamar Beal-Goines DB 6-0 180 Fr-HS Goodyear, Ariz. (Desert Edge)
Adonyss Currie DB 6-2 175 Fr-HS Lancaster, Calif. (Quartz Hill)
Marcus Garcia OL 6-5 285 Fr-HS Denton, Texas (Denton Ryan)
Brady Hart QB 6-4 185 Fr-HS Cocoa, Fla. (Cocoa)
Kelshaun Johnson WR 5-11 165 Fr-HS Hitchcock, Texas (Hitchcock)
Rashad Johnson Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fr-HS Bushnell, Fla. (South Sumter)
Marco Jones DL 6-5 245 Fr-HS Dublin, Calif. (San Ramon Valley)
Nelson McGuire OL 6-5 315 Fr-HS Dallas, Texas (Midlothian)
Noah Mikhail LB 6-3 225 Fr-HS La Verne, Calif. (Bonita)
Jamarion Morrow RB 5-10 190 Fr-HS Memphis, Tenn. (Melrose)
Joshua Moses OL 6-3 325 Fr-HS Houston, Texas (Legacy the School of Sport Sciences)
Jerome Myles WR 6-2 220 Fr-HS Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon)
Jonte Newman OL 6-5.5 300 Fr-HS Cypress, Texas (Bridgeland)
TK Norman WR 6-0 170 Fr-HS Montgomery, Ala. (Carver)
Deyjhon Pettaway DB 6-0 185 Fr-HS Katy, Texas (Paetow)
Deondrae “Tiger” Riden Jr. RB 5-11 198 Fr-HS DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto)
Kelvion Riggins LB 6-1 210 Fr-HS Forney, Texas (Forney)
Landon Rink DL 6-3 280 Fr-HS Cypress, Texas (Cy-Fair)
Lamont Rogers OL 6-6 330 Fr-HS Mesquite, Texas (Horn)
DJ Sanders DL 6-3 315 Fr-HS Bellville, Texas (Bellville)
Cobey Sellers DB 6-0 170 Fr-HS Houston, Texas (Shadow Creek)
Chace Sims DL 6-3 295 Fr-HS Houston, Texas (Randle)
Tyler Thomas OL 6-4 330 Fr-HS Dickinson, Texas (Dickinson)
As it stands, the haul gives the Aggies the No. 8 class in the country and the No. 5 class in the SEC, per the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings.
And there are still plenty of players left on the board that the Aggies are still attempting to push for as well, such as five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.
Either way, the 2025 class will go down as an extremely successful one for head coach Mike Elko in his first season in Aggieland.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M vs. Villains: This Time, The 'Good Guys' Didn't Come Out On Top
MORE: 'That Will Haunt Me': Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko on Loss to Texas Longhorns
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Ar'Maj Reed-Adams Called Out By Texas Longhorns Player
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies 'Physically Annihilated' By Texas Longhorns
MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas A&M's Loss in the Lone Star Showdown