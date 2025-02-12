No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies Ride Dominant Second Half, Defeat Georgia Bulldogs
The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies secured their fourth consecutive win Tuesday night at Reed Arena in College Station, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in a 69-53 blowout.
The game was a rocky one for the Aggies, struggling mightily in the first half and finding themselves down 32-23 at halftime.
But if there was ever a game that established the Aggies as a second half team, it was this one.
By the time 13 minutes remained in the game, the Aggies had tied the Bulldogs at 36 apiece, which was then followed by a 14-point run by the Maroon and White.
Being down by as much as 21 as the second half wore on, Georgia never really had another chance in the game, as the Aggie lead remained in double digits all the way to the final buzzer.
Forward Solomon Washington led the Ags with 17 points on 7-12 shooting from the field, which included two three-pointers.
Henry Coleman III scored 13 of his own, and Zhuric Phelps and Wade Taylor IV also ended up with double-digit points, with 10 and 12, respectively.
The Aggies again had a positive showing at the free throw line, making 11 of their 16 attempted shots from the stripe.
Texas A&M also outrebounded their opponents 42-31, which could have easily paved the way for the quick comeback to open the second half and then the subsequential runaway throughout the rest of the game.
The Aggies will stay in College Station for the week and host the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Arena.
