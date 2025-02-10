Texas A&M Aggies to Host 'Elite' OT John Turntine III for Official Visit
As Texas A&M looks to continue adding to their 2026 recruiting class. They still find themselves in the running for a number of top-rated prospects, which includes an "elite" in-state offensive tackle.
As Rivals insider Sam Spiegelman, the Aggies are one of the two schools to lock in an official visit from North Crowley's John Turntine III. According to Spiegelman, Turntine will visit College Station from June 5 to 7 before heading to Austin and visiting the Texas Longhorns.
Turntine, a Fort Worth, Texas, native is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Lone Star State and No. 12 overall player nationally, while being considered the best offensive tackle in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports talent composite.
He holds offers from over three dozen schools, which includes essentially every major power-four program in college football. As for his scouting report, Gabe Brooks says this about the North Crowley High School prospect.
"Big-bodied offensive lineman who could potentially provide roster flexibility and multi-positional value. Tackle experience with the length to play outside, but the mass and play style of an interior mauler, ..." Brooks writes. "Ultimate positional home is TBD, but likely the type of OL prospect who could fit inside or outside. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year difference maker with long-term NFL Draft upside."
As things currently stand, Texas A&M boasts the nation's No. 2 class in 2026. They are only ranked behind Oregon, who also have 10 commits thus far.
