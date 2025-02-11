4-Star TE Xavier Tiller Decommits From Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies have lost one of their more notable commits in the 2026 recruiting class.
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, four-star tight end Xavier Tiller has decommitted from Texas A&M after originally committing to the Aggies on Nov. 4.
Tiller, a Langston Hughes (Fairburn, GA) product, is the No. 3 tight end in 2026 and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Georgia, per 247Sports' player rankings. He stands 6-4, 212 pounds.
He received offers from programs like USC, Tennessee, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, Pitt and many more. He took an unofficial visit to Auburn and attended a camp at the school, but the Aggies have beaten out one of many SEC foes in the race to land Tiller.
This is a developing story.
