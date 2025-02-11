4-Star TE Xavier Tiller Decommits From Texas A&M Aggies

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller has Decommitted from Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 225 TE from Fairburn, GA had been Committed to the Aggies since November



Tiller is one of the Top TEs in the ‘26 Classhttps://t.co/z9N1UY3lBn pic.twitter.com/8UpwdyLByV