Texas A&M Aggies Secure Official Visit With Elite 5-Star Recruit
The Texas A&M Aggies are heavily involved with quite a few elite 2026 recruiting targets. One of those targets is five-star athlete Brandon Arrington.
Arrington is currently ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the nation for the 2026 class and is ranked No. 8 among all recruits across the country. He is expected to play cornerback during his college career.
Texas A&M has been in the running all along, but now they are very much a potential suitor for Arrington's commitment.
According to a report from On3 Sports reporter Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies are one of the four teams battling for Arrington. They are joined by Alabama, Oregon, and USC in that race. Texas A&M has locked in an official visit with Arrington for June 5.
Hailing from Mount Miguel in Spring Valley, California, the top recruit is expected to be a legitimate star at the college level. Many believe that a trip to the NFL is in his future.
Greg Biggins of 247 Sports has written up a scouting report about what Arrington will bring to the field for whoever ends up landing him.
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man," Biggins wrote.
All of that being said, this is great news for Texas A&M. Hopefully, they are able seal the deal and bring him onboard.
Adding Arrington to the 2026 class would boost them in the national rankings in a big way. For now, all fans can do is remain patient and hope that he joins the Aggies.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: 4-Star WR Locks in Official Visit With Texas A&M Aggies
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies DL Dominates Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Made History With Win Over No. 15 Missouri