Texas A&M Aggies Secure Official Visit With Elite 5-Star Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies are still very much in the running for an elite five-star player in the 2026 recruiting class.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Jake Crandall/Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are heavily involved with quite a few elite 2026 recruiting targets. One of those targets is five-star athlete Brandon Arrington.

Arrington is currently ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the nation for the 2026 class and is ranked No. 8 among all recruits across the country. He is expected to play cornerback during his college career.

Mike Elk
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Texas A&M has been in the running all along, but now they are very much a potential suitor for Arrington's commitment.

According to a report from On3 Sports reporter Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies are one of the four teams battling for Arrington. They are joined by Alabama, Oregon, and USC in that race. Texas A&M has locked in an official visit with Arrington for June 5.

Hailing from Mount Miguel in Spring Valley, California, the top recruit is expected to be a legitimate star at the college level. Many believe that a trip to the NFL is in his future.

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports has written up a scouting report about what Arrington will bring to the field for whoever ends up landing him.

"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man," Biggins wrote.

All of that being said, this is great news for Texas A&M. Hopefully, they are able seal the deal and bring him onboard.

Adding Arrington to the 2026 class would boost them in the national rankings in a big way. For now, all fans can do is remain patient and hope that he joins the Aggies.

