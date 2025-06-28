Texas A&M DC Jay Bateman Praised by Son of Dallas Cowboys Legend
The Texas A&M Aggies' defense saw a slight step back in the 2024 season, their first under coordinator Jay Bateman, which can be expected. Figuring out the scheme, building chemistry with the coach, amongst other things, it's an entire process.
However, despite the average results from the season, many of the Aggie defenders have had nothing but positive remarks for the former Florida linebackers coach.
As a matter of fact, even potential future defenders of Bateman's have offered their praises.
Linebacker Cooper Witten Praised Bateman Highly
One of those potential defenders included Cooper Witten, a five-star linebacker in the class of 2027 and the son of legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.
The younger Witten has made a name for himself under his father's coaching at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, TX, currently sitting as the top-ranked linebacker in the 2027 class and has been under heavy recruiting by Bateman, Mike Elko, and the rest of the Texas A&M coaching staff.
The door, of course, is open to Witten following in his father's footsteps and lining up at tight end, but with his wide skill range on the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, it might be wise to keep him on that side.
In an interview with Tyler Shaw of KBTX, Witten offered his praise of the College Station defensive coordinator during a summer scrimmage.
"I like Texas A&M a lot," Witten told Shaw. "Their defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman, is a great coach, great guy to talk to. I really think he could develop me and make me into the best player I can be."
Bateman has definitely upheld his reputation in the recruiting game, landing multiple high-ranking defensive prospects in the class of 2026 this past offseason, including five-star defenders in edge rusher Tristian Given and cornerback Brandon Arrington for the future Aggie defensive schemes.
Not to mention the NFL talent that just underwent a season with Bateman, including Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton, as well as linebacker Taurean York, who broke out as a premier college football linebacker under Bateman's coaching this past season.
There's also linebacker Scooby Williams, who was under Bateman's tutelage during his tenure at Florida and followed him over to College Station, who came away from the 2024 season with 43 total tackles and also a fumble recovery and an interception.
Witten racked up 45 total tackles with a sack and five interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes on defense during his 2024 season, and choosing the coaches at Texas A&M will only help drive his professional stock up from here.
And surely his Hall of Fame-worthy father can lend him a couple pointers as well.