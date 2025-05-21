Texas A&M Aggies Make Top-10 for 4-Star 2026 Receiver
With three commits already in the 2026 class, the Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to try and improve the wide receiver position. They have 11 total commits so far, with the receivers being the position group with the most commits.
Yet, the Aggies may not be done adding at the position. Even with three playmakers already verbally pledged, all of whom are four-star rated prospects, the Aggies remain in contention to land other highly-touted receivers. This includes Jordan Clay, who just narrowed his recruitment to his top-10 schools.
Clay, a San Antonio, Texas, native, has a top-10 list including Texas A&M, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Miami, Baylor, Texas, UCLA, and Colorado. The top schools list was released via a graphic from ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
The Madison High School product is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He ranks as the No. 14 receiver, and No. 15 player from Texas, and is considered the nation's No. 111 player.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he possesses the height that programs are looking for from outside receivers and the speed. In addition to football, Clay also participates in track and field. His 247 profiles note that he ran a 14.78 in the 110-meter hurdles as a sophomore and a 42.38 in the 300-meter hurdles.
"Tall, angular wideout with a big base, huge hands, and plus length. Enhances height and frame with acrobatic mid-air ability, displaying body control, timing, dexterity, and competitiveness, ..." Gabe Brooks writes of Clay in his scouting report. "Somewhat of a one-speed weapon, but route savvy can create late-widened catch windows. Projects as a particularly high-floor outside receiver whose physical tools and athletic profile suggest unlocked upside in the future."
While the Aggies are still in contention, they do not currently have an official visit scheduled with him. So far, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Colorado are the only schools set to host him on an official visit this summer.