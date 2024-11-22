Top 10 2026 5-Star Recruit Sets Texas A&M Aggies vs. Texas Longhorns Visit
As if the final weekend of November was going to be big enough already for the Texas A&M Aggies, their matchup vs. the Texas Longhorns is now gaining even more traction.
Assuming both teams take care of their matchups vs. Auburn and Kentucky, the matchup is set to serve as a play-in game for the SEC Championship and give a major boost to the winner in terms of their College Football Playoff resumé.
However, for the Aggies, it is also lining up to be a huge recruiting weekend as well, with multiple top recruits scheduling visits over the last couple of weeks.
And the latest might be one of the biggest yet.
Per Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman, 2026 Five-Star University Lab (Erwinville, LA) offensive guard Lamar Brown has scheduled a visit to Aggieland for the matchup.
Brown is one of the top players in the entire country for the 2026 cycle, ranking as a five-star recruit, the No. 9 player in the nation overall, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman and the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana per the On 3 Industry Ranking.
He is also listed as the top interior lineman in the nation by both 247 Sports and Rivals.com, and is graded as the No. 3 overall player in the nation by ESPN.
As it stands, the LSU Tigers seem to be the prohibitive favorite for Brown, with the Rivals.com Future casts projecting him to land in Baton Rouge.
However, a good weekend for the Aggies vs. the Longhorns could go a long way toward changing that.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers: Preview, How To Watch, Betting Odds
'Electric!' Aggies Coach Mike Elko Previews Texas A&M's Road Trip to Face Auburn
'Lots of Pageantry!' Aggies' Mike Elko Says Playing Night Game at Auburn will Make Big Difference
Mike Elko Confirms Texas A&M Aggies' WR Cyrus Allen's Season is Over
Auburn Tigers Not Focused on Spoiling Texas A&M Aggies' Season