After last week’s ranked matchup carnage, you just knew that the committee was going to shuffle some teams around in its second batch of rankings. With considerably less carnage in Week 11—just one team entrenched in the CFP field of 12 lost Saturday—there just isn’t going to be as much shuffling among the top-10 teams.

But that doesn’t mean we won’t see changes abound in the committee’s third iteration of the rankings. Here are some important questions the committee will have to answer with its evaluations.

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Does Indiana move back up?

The defending champions can now stake their claim to being both the most overrated and underrated team in the CFP rankings after the committee dropped the Hoosiers five spots on their bye week in what read as an overcorrection to its No. 4 ranking from the following week. The decision to drop Indiana seemed to have as much to do with a poorly timed bye week as it did the Hoosiers’ résumé taking a hit.

Well, Indiana’s win over No. 18 USC, its first victory over a Top 25 program in the CFP rankings, certainly gave the Hoosiers a boost in the résumé department. Plus, Indiana’s Grant Wilson–led passing attack looked more explosive than it had in weeks. There isn’t much room for shuffling in the top 10 after every team won this weekend, but it will be interesting to see if the committee finds a reason to reward Indiana for the kind of win it has valued this year.

Does Alabama drop a few spots?

At first glance, there would seem to be little reason for the Crimson Tide, who won on Saturday, to fall in the rankings. Especially when you consider that the CFP committee holds them dearly like a picture frame in the Wolverine meme.

But there’s a couple of reasons to warrant a potential Alabama slide in this week’s rankings. First, the Crimson Tide struggled to defeat Vanderbilt, one of the worst teams in the SEC, on the road. Alabama’s too-close-for-comfort win was perhaps aided by Keelon Russell battling through injury or the Tide’s delayed travel due to the FAA’s ground stop, but the committee hasn’t been keen on offering excuses for the occasional shaky performance of other teams.

Plus, the two best wins on Alabama’s résumé, decisive road wins over Kentucky and LSU, depreciated significantly after both the Wildcats and Tigers suffered losses that effectively eliminated them from CFP contention.

We’ve seen this committee overcorrect in real time (Indiana last week). It may be time to do so again, this time with the Tide.

Who takes Kentucky’s spot?

My, how much has changed in the last two weeks. Kentucky was sitting pretty at No. 6 in the committee’s first batch of rankings, with an upcoming game against No. 13 Tennessee in which a win would all but secure a spot in the CFP.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Since then, the Wildcats have been cannibalized by the SEC, suffering a 34–6 rout at the hands of the Volunteers followed by a fate-sealing home loss to unranked Florida. That means there’s now one spot up for grabs in the CFP field. The question is, which bubble team will benefit? Will it be No. 12 Texas Tech, fresh off of a 52–27 rout of No. 25 Oklahoma State? Or will it be No. 13 Wake Forest leapfrogging the Red Raiders after a 49–7 road win over SMU, the worst defeat Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee has seen in his five seasons at the helm?

The smart money says Texas Tech, but the Demon Deacons did finally secure the kind of quality win that the committee should respect.

Which SEC teams will the committee say goodbye to?

The committee has been trying to duck the SEC-lover allegations for two weeks straight. On Saturday, the SEC’s middle class was ice enough to provide the committee with a convenient escape latch.

The likes of No. 22 Missouri, No. 21 LSU, No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 17 South Carolina each took losses, the Tigers and Gamecocks by decisive margins, LSU and Ole Miss by a touchdown or less. Of these four teams, it’s possible at least two (Missouri and LSU) are ticketed to fall out of the rankings. Depending how much the committee values the Rebels’ win over Louisville and the Gamecocks’ win over Tennessee, it’s likely that Ole Miss and South Carolina avoid getting kicked out of the Top 25 entirely. But any way you slice it, it’s likely the committee is going to turn its back for good on a team or two in the SEC. We’re about to find out who.

Can the Group of 6 get some love?

For crying out loud, can we get some more Group of 6 representation in the bottom half of this week’s rankings? With at least one or two spots opening up in the committee’s Top 25, it would be nice to see some respect for the G6, particularly given that just one G6 team (Boise State) has been ranked this year.

How about some love for a one-loss Liberty team, whose only defeat came at the hands of a three-loss James Madison team? Sure, the Flames have benefited from the FBS’s fourth-easiest schedule but are likely next in line behind the Broncos for the G6’s auto-bid. Or UTSA, which defeated a solid North Texas team by 19 points on Saturday and ranks 30th in the country in strength of record?

Sure, these teams don’t play the same level of competition as the Power 4, but with so many three- and four-loss teams taking up residence at the bottom of the CFP Top 25, the committee would be better served rewarding the G6’s next best and creating some extra intrigue into the race for the auto-bid, particularly with Boise State living rather dangerously the last couple of weeks.

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