What Dallas Goedert Extension Means for Eagles Salary Cap, Potential A.J. Brown Trade

Dallas Goedert is staying in Philadelphia.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo , the tight end has agreed to a one-year deal that will keep him with the Eagles for the 2026 season. The void date on Goedert’s contract had been pushed back multiple times after the new league year began last week, and with the pact set to expire Monday, the two sides were ultimately able to reach a resolution.

While the financials of Goedert’s new contract with Philadelphia have yet to be fully reported, his return to the Eagles for a ninth NFL season not only has major implications on the team’s salary cap situation for this upcoming campaign—but also their next potential move: a trade of wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Here’s a look at what it all means.

How does Dallas Goedert’s contract extension affect the Eagles’ 2026 salary cap?

Dallas Goedert is staying with the Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Following the expiration of the four-year, $57 million contract extension Goedert signed in 2021, he and the Eagles agreed to a one-year deal last offseason that carried four additional void years through the 2029 season. This allowed Philadelphia to spread his $8.7 million signing bonus over the next five years—in turn lowering their cap charge.

The issue, however, was that if Goedert’s contract had voided, the Eagles would have been on the hook for a $20.4 million dead cap this season, with the tight end not even on the roster.

Now, with the two sides agreeing to a new deal, Philly avoids taking on a massive chunk of dead money—and gives general manager Howie Roseman more flexibility to work his magic on what feels like an inevitable trade of Brown.

What does Goedert’s new contract mean for a potential A.J. Brown trade?

Dallas Goedert's contract extension could potentially lead to a trade of A.J. Brown. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After what became a wild week to open the start of the 2026 new league year , the next shoe to drop across the NFL could be a potential split between the Eagles and Brown—and Sunday's agreement with Goedert may further accelerate that.

As Garafolo pointed out late last week during an appearance on The Anthony Gargano Show, Brown and Goedert’s contract situations are seemingly interconnected due to the dead cap hits both players would invoke if they aren’t with the Eagles in 2026. “If you lose Goedert," he explained. You take a huge cap hit, [and] if you trade A.J., you take a huge cap hit. So there's not going to be an A.J. trade and a Goedert release.”

Now that Goedert is back and Philly is avoiding his dead cap charge, it gives them space to—if they so choose—take on Brown’s massive hit, one that also carries with it some specific parameters.

According to OverTheCap , if the Eagles trade Brown before June 1, they would carry a $43 million dead-cap hit in 2026 while adding roughly $20 million to their active cap. If they were to deal him after June 1, however, the dead cap hit drops to just $16.4 million in '26 (with the remaining $27.1 million pushing to '27) and would actually save them $7 million on the active cap this season.

Long story short, trading Brown before June 1 incurs a significantly larger dead cap number for Philadelphia, which in turn makes acquiring him more expensive for potential buyers. That said, the new agreement with Goedert now gives the team more financial wiggle room and, in theory, allows a Brown deal to happen sooner rather than later.

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