Eagles Reportedly Schedule Top-30 Visit With Texas A&M Defensive Tackle
While the Eagles brass was busy in South Florida at the owners’ meetings this week, another top-30 visit came to light with a report that Texas A&M defensive tackle Shemar Turner will join a growing list that Philadelphia will take a closer look at leading up to the NFL Draft at the end of this month.
Turner is likely a borderline Day 2 pick, perhaps even an early Day 3 selection than a first-rounder, but he might make a decent consolation prize if general manager Howie Roseman turns his eye to the offense in the first two days.
That wouldn’t be out of the question since they would like to add more depth on offense and find a younger swing tackle than free-agent signing Kendall Lamm or perhaps another guard who can switch to tackle as his career unfolds, and a tight end, with Dallas Goedert’s days seemingly numbered.
Turner is 6-3, 290 pounds, and three-year starter for the Aggies. In his past two seasons, he has collected 16 tackles for loss with eight sacks and two forced fumbles. He attracted more double teams this year and his sack total went from six two years ago to just two this year.
Getting off double-teams is something he needs to work on, but with Jalen Carter lined up with him, that probably wouldn’t be much of an issue, at least early in his career as he proves himself.
Another issue is his temper. He is prone to drawing 15-yard personal foul penalties and one AFC area scout told MFL Media: “He’s going to be a great tester. He’s got a lot of potential if he can keep his temper under control.”
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein wrote that Turner has “tweener measurables but excellent musculation and lean mass.”
Adding, “He plays with unlimited activity and a heavy dose of violence. He has a quick first step and an explosive punch. He’s capable of holding the point against single blocks or working the gaps with foot quickness. His pressure rate is hurt by a lack of length but he’s a restless rusher who hunts blockers’ edges and will eventually leak through if the play extends. His athleticism and chase quickness will see him in or near the pile with some frequency as a future starter.”
Other reported top-30 visits along the defensive front include defensive tackle Elijah Robert, edge rushers Donovan Ezeiruaku and Oluwafemi Oladejo, and defensive end Tyler Baron.
