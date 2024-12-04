All Aggies

'Well-Balanced Class!' Texas A&M HC Mike Elko Gives Thoughts On 2025 Recruits

Elko and the Aggies landed a five-star wide receiver in Jerome Myles to highlight a successful past few days of recruitment.

Aaron Raley

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko talks with an official during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The end of the regular season and the time right before championship weekend can only mean one thing: time to recruit.

And just like the past few years, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies have been reeling in the future stars of college football.

In a recruiting process that resulted in the Aggies landing five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, head coach Mike Elko gave his opinions on the class.

"I think the thing that jumps out to me the most is that it's a well-balanced class across the board. We set out to sign a football team and I think we did that," Elko said during his signing day press conference. "11 on defense, 13 on offense. The position balance is exactly what we wanted it to be. We feel like we hit everywhere, position-wise, everywhere we wanted to hit.

Elko also spoke of the number of kids staying home in the state of Texas, with the majority of the signees hailing from schools in the Lone Star State.

"It's a class that is centered in the state of Texas, 15 of the 24 kids are from the state of Texas, and we always talked about being inside out and how we went about recruiting," Elko said. "But we also went out and supplemented that with nine kids, three from California, two from Florida, one each from Alabama, Tennessee, Utah, and Arizona to show that Texas A&M is a program that can go coast-to-coast and supplement our class with elite talent, and I think we did that."

Of course, only time will tell how true Elko's statements are, but given the past couple of days, the future looks bright for the Aggies.

