Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Week 10 - Another Week, A New Number One
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, April 13. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
This is our third week of publishing our Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings. And for the third time, we have a new team at the top of the rankings - West Virginia. Kansas State and then Kansas were the previous teams to hold the top spot.
Last week's top team, Kansas, dropped four spots after being swept last weekend by TCU. And with the sweep, TCU moved up to the No. 2 spot this week. Last week's last place team, Utah, stayed in the No. 14 spot again this week.
We have gathered a group of about 20 to vote on these Power Rankings each week. The group consists of many of the staff here at TCU Horned Frogs On SI, plus fans representing many of the teams in the Big 12. After each weekend, the group submits their votes, 1-14. Their votes are tabulated, and the results are provided below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings – Week 10 (Week of April 14)
Here are our Week 10 (Week 6 of conference play) Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans.
Power Rankings Highlights
- West Virginia is the new No. 1 team in our rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, Kansas State, dropped to No. 5 this week.
- TCU also received first-place votes this week.
- Utah remained at No. 14 again this week.
- BYU, Houston, and Texas Tech also received last-place votes.
- Five teams remained in the same position in which they appeared last week - Arizona, Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and Utah.
- Kansas moved the most, dropping down four spots from last week. The other eight teams moved one or two spots from where they were last week: Arizona State (-1), BYU (-1), Houston (-2), Kansas State (+2), TCU (+1), Texas Tech (+2), UCF (+1), and West Virginia (+1).
- Only two teams had a fluctuation of 6-7 spots between their highest and lowest rankings: Cincinnati (6) and Texas Tech (7).
- Seven teams, half of the league, had the lowest fluctuation (2) between their highest and lowest rankings: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, Utah, and West Virginia.
(Team records are as of 4/13/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection.)
14. Utah (15-17, 4-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat BYU 2-1; series played in Salt Lake City
13. BYU (17-16, 5-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Utah 1-2; series played in Salt Lake City.
12. UCF (19-16, 4-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Kansas State 1-2; series played in Manhattan.
11. Houston (19-17, 5-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by West Virginia 0-3; series played in Houston.
10. Oklahoma State (16-17, 5-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Arizona 1-2; series played in Tucson.
9. Texas Tech (11-21, 7-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Baylor 2-1; series played in Lubbock.
8. Baylor (22-13, 6-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Texas Tech 1-2; series played in Lubbock.
7. Cincinnati (21-14, 8-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Arizona State 2-1; series played in Cincinnati.
6. Arizona State (23-13, 9-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Cincinnati 1-2; series played in Cincinnati.
5. Kansas (27-10, 9-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by TCU 0-3; series played in Fort Worth.
4. Kansas State (23-12, 10-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat UCF 2-1; series played in Manhattan.
3. Arizona (25-10, 10-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Oklahoma State 2-1; series played in Tucson.
2. TCU (28-9, 11-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3 (tie)
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Kansas 3-0; series played in Fort Worth.
1. West Virginia (30-4, 10-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Houston 3-0; series played in Houston.
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
