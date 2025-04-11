Killer Frogs

Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: Week 19 - Jayhawks Take Top Spot

Looking at where each baseball team sits in the Big 12 Conference.

Barry Lewis

TCU's Brody Green takes the base during the game with BYU on April 4. The Horned Frogs moved up to a tie for 3rd place in this week's Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings after sweeping the Cougars last weekend.
TCU's Brody Green takes the base during the game with BYU on April 4. The Horned Frogs moved up to a tie for 3rd place in this week's Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings after sweeping the Cougars last weekend.

Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, April 6. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.

In our second week of Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings, we saw lots of movement. Last week's top team, Kansas State, dropped five spots after being swept by last week's last place team, Oklahoma State. That series also moved the Pokes up four spots.

So, this week, we have both a new No. 1 (Kansas) and a new No. 14 (Utah). Thirteen of the conference teams moved up or down from where they debuted last week. Only Texas Tech, at No. 11, did not change positions week-over-week.

We have gathered a group of about 20 to vote on these Power Rankings each week. The group consists of many of the staff here at TCU Horned Frogs On SI, plus fans representing many of the teams in the Big 12. After each weekend, the group submits their votes, 1-14. Their votes are tabulated, and the results are provided below.

Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:

April

2025 Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings – Week 19 (Week of April 7)

Here are our Week 19 (Week 5 of conference play) Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans.

Power Rankings Highlights

  • Kansas is the new No. 1 team in our rankings. Last week's No. 1 team, Kansas State, dropped to No. 6 this week.
  • West Virginia and Arizona also received first-place votes this week.
  • Utah dropped to No. 14 this week, while Oklahoma State, last week's last-place team, moved up to No. 10.
  • Texas Tech and UCF also received last-place votes.
  • Thirteen teams moved either up or down from where they debuted last week. In addition to K-State and OSU, these teams moved the most: Arizona State (-3), BYU (-3), Houston (+3), TCU (+3), and UCF (-3).
  • Eight teams, more than half of the league, had a fluctuation of 5-6 spots between their highest and lowest rankings: Arizona (5), BYU (5), Houston (6), Kansas (5), Kansas State (6), Oklahoma State (6), Texas Tech (5), and UCF (5)
  • Baylor and Utah had the lowest fluctuation (2) between their highest and lowest rankings.

(Team records are as of 4/6/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection.)

14. Utah (13-16, 2-10)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by West Virginia 0-3; series played in Morgantown

13. UCF (18-13, 3-9)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Kansas 0-3; series played in Orlando.

12. BYU (15-14, 4-8)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by TCU 0-3; series played in Fort Worth.

11. Texas Tech (9-19, 5-7)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Cincinnati 1-2; series played in Lubbock.

10. Oklahoma State (15-14, 4-6)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Kansas State 3-0; series played in Stillwater.

9. Houston (18-13, 5-7)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Baylor 2-1; series played in Waco.

8. Baylor (21-10, 5-7)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Houston 1-2; series played in Waco.

7. Cincinnati (19-12, 6-6)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Texas Tech 2-1; series played in Lubbock.

6. Kansas State (20-11, 8-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Oklahoma State 0-3; series played in Stillwater.

5. Arizona State (21-11, 8-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Arizona 1-2; series played in Tempe.

3 (tie). TCU (25-8, 8-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept BYU 3-0; series played in Fort Worth.

TCU infielder Cole Cramer flips his bat after this walk-off base hit that drove in the winning run in Friday's game against B
TCU infielder Cole Cramer flips his bat after this walk-off base hit that drove in the winning run in Friday's game against BYU.

3 (tie). Arizona (22-9, 8-4)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Arizona State 2-1; series played in Tempe.

2. West Virginia (27-4, 7-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Utah 3-0; series played in Morgantown.

1. Kansas (27-6, 9-3)

Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept UCF 3-0; series played in Orlando.

Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.

Published
Barry Lewis
