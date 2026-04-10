Big 12 Fraud Watch Week 4 The Teams Winning and the Ones Getting Away With It

Big 12 play doesn't ease in. It exposes you. And if the last two weekends have proven anything, it's this:

Fraud Watch doesn't predict. It gets confirmed.

As Big 12 baseball enters its fifth weekend of conference play, the question isn't just who's winning.

It's who's real.

Who's surviving?

And who's one bad inning away from getting exposed.

Last weekend was total chaos - just the way we like it. So, who actually won the series, and who just got away with it? Because if you still believe the numbers don't matter, the Big 12 just handed you a full weekend of evidence.

While TCU was busy debunking its own fraud status in Manhattan, several other teams were proving that having "better" stats is just a fancy way to lose.

Last week's Fraud Watch covered the games over Easter weekend; TCU and Baylor were both put on alert. The week before, Texas Tech was on Fraud Watch. Then TCU swept them. That wasn't an upset; it was confirmation, and honestly, it told you everything you needed to know.

Fraud Watch Through Four Weeks

Four weeks into Big 12 play, the picture is starting to settle. Some teams are holding. Others... not even close.

Fraud Alert (through April 4)

Texas Tech (19-13, 5-7 Big 12)

Tim Tadlock (center) and Texas Tech's coaches look on during a non-conference Division I baseball game, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Rip Griffin Park. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech keeps getting pulled across the finish line by its offense. The lineup is real. That part isn't the question. But the way they're winning? That's not holding up cleanly. They've turned multiple weekends into survival exercises.

Baylor (19-13, 7-5 Big 12)

Baylor got the result this weekend, but it never felt in control.

Won the series

Lived in tight margins

Didn't control control the series

That's not seperation. That's surviving.

Fraud Adjacent

TCU (20-12, 7-5 Big 12)

TCU was on the edge of Fraud Watch after the opening weekend. Then they swept Texas Tech.

Then they went on the road and took the Series at Kansas State.

Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs on SI

That's not hanging on, that's starting to look like a team figuring it out.

Not fake - Just not finished.

Who Actually Won the Weekend on Paper

Across the Big 12, there weren't many teams winning while losing the math this weekend. Which makes the ones that did, stand out even more.

Fraud Watch Scorecard

Here's how the last few weeks have played out, not just the results, but whether they held up.

Week Team Prediction Result Verdict Week 2 Texas Tech Fraud Alert Won series, lost stats Confirmed Week 3 TCU Fraud Adjacent Swept Texas Tech Cleared Week 3 Baylor Fraud Alert won, but messy Holding Week 4 TCU Fraud Adjacent Won at K-State Trending up Week 4 Baylor Fraud Alert Same story Still Watching

What This Weekend Will Prove

TCU (20-12, 7-5 Big 12) vs Arizona (11-21, 3-9 Big 12)

Arizona just pushed Texas Tech to the edge and, by the numbers, probably should've taken the series. Now they walk into Fort Worth against a TCU team that's starting to figure it out.

This isn't about who's better. It's about who plays cleaner.

TCU doesn't need to overpower this series. It just can't give away innings. Because that's where Arizona lives, right on the edge, just waiting for one mistake.

Prediction

TCU has the momentum. Arizona has been living on the edge. That usually comes down to one inning.

TCU takes the series, unless they give one away.

TCU Baseball celebrates during the Cincinnati game earlier this month. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI

Weekend Pressure Points

This is where Fraud Watch actually matters. Not just what happened, but what holds up next.

Matchup What the Numbers Say What it Means TCU vs Arizona Arizona pushed Tech, probably should have won the series This is a control test for TCU Baylor @ Cincinnati Still living close Needs to show separation Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Offense still covering cracks One bad inning away every game

What the Big 12 is About to Expose

Right now, the better your numbers look, the more likely you are to get tested.

The Big 12 isn't rewarding the cleanest teams. It's rewarding for those surviving their worst innings. And, eventually, that catches up with you.

That's what Fraud Watch is tracking. Not who wins...but who it's going to stop working for.

Join the Conversation Before It Flips

Join the conversation all weekend on the KillerFrogs.com fan forum as this one unfolds pitch by pitch., because in this league, one inning changes everything.