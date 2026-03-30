No Sunday Scaries for the Horned Frogs as TCU Completes the Sweep of Texas Tech

On a bright and sunny day at Lupton Stadium, the TCU Horned Frogs (17-10, 5-4 in Big 12) completed a sweep of the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-11, 5-4 in Big 12) by a score of 5-4. After experiencing some offensive shootouts in the first two games of the series, Sunday's game turned out to be more of a pitcher's duel.

Zack James delivered a quality start for the Frogs, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning. After taking a hard line drive to the head, the righty was forced to exit the game. He ended his day with 5.2 innings pitched, one hit, two earned runs, four walks, and four strikeouts. Against a lethal Texas Tech lineup, that's the type of start that wins you baseball games.

With both James and Texas Tech' starter Jackson Burns dealing in their own right, runs were hard to come by for the first six innings. Jack Bell and Chase Brunson recorded RBIs in the second and third inning respectively, while the Red Raiders Logan Hughes and Linkin Garcia recorded RBIs in the third and sixth inning respectively.

It was in the final two innings of Sunday's matchup that things really got interesting. After Logan Hughes and Caden Ferraro recorded RBIs to give Texas Tech a 4-2 lead, the Frogs responded with a crooked inning of their own. Pinch hitting in the eighth inning, Kyuss Gargett singled to bring the Frogs within a single run.

Cole Cramer, after a relatively rough day at the plate, dealt a killing blow to the Red Raiders with a 2-RBI single. Both Gargett's and Cramer's hits came with two outs in the inning. Noah Franco, who came on in relief, closed things out for the Frogs with two strikeouts and a groundout in the ninth.

Why the Sweep Matters Right Now for the Frogs

Zack James delivers a pitch vs the Texas Tech Red Raiders | TCU Baseball X/Twitter

It's no secret that TCU has experience some turbulence so far this season. From getting swept by UCLA to the brutal series loss against Arizona State, the Frogs have seen some significant setbacks. The injuries that TCU has sustained are an entirely different topic that needs tackling.

The sweep against Texas Tech is big for a variety of reasons.

Firstly, the Frogs finally have some momentum during Big 12 conference play. Now 5-4 against league opponents, TCU is firmly in the top half of the conference standings. It's also worth noting that both the UCF Knights and the Arizona State Sun Devils remain at the top of the conference standings.

Secondly, TCU didn't win this series with just a high-powered offense. The Frogs completed the sweep with massive performances from their pitching staff. While the Red Raiders were certainly able to put runs on the board, but guys from the TCU bullpen were stepping up all weekend and especially in the final two games of the series.

On Saturday, Tanner Sagouspe, Walter Quinn and Trever Baumler combined for 10.1 innings pitched, while allowing just three earned runs. Baumler was especially effective against the Red Raiders on Saturday as he kept TCU in the game for 4.0 innings.

In Sunday's win for the sweep, Nate Stern and Noah Franco combined for 3.1 innings, allowing just two earned runs on some solid swings from Texas Tech's Hughes and Ferraro.

Last, and certainly not least, this team is finally playing with confidence. Even Frogball fans can see that from the stands. The energy both on the field and in the dugout is on an entirely new level than in weeks past. In a conference that seems to be highly dependent on which team has more momentum, that kind of spark matters.

While the road doesn't get easier from here on out for TCU, the remaining schedule for the baseball program seems a little more manageable.

What's Next for TCU?

Feb 14, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Arkansas vs TCU during the Shriner's Children's College Showdown at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After sweeping the Red Raiders, TCU will prepare for another big week against quality baseball programs. On Tuesday (March 31), the Horned Frogs will host the Lamar Cardinals, who are coming off of a series win over Incarnate Word.

TCU will follow their midweek with a roadtrip to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Offensively, the Wildcats have been one of the better teams in the entire country. The program's pitching, on the other hand, has been questionable at best.

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