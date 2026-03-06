FA Cup Fifth Round Predictions: Liverpool Seek Revenge, Chelsea Face Hollywood Tie

The numbers are dwindling in this season’s FA Cup as the Wembley arch edges into view.

Just 16 teams remain in the world’s oldest cup competition and they will all take to the field across eight tantalizing fifth-round battles, across a long weekend from Friday to Monday.

A healthy band of underdogs are still hanging on and eager to create more giant killing memories, but their Premier League adversaries have other ideas.

Here is how Sports Illustrated expects the FA Cup fifth round will pan out.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool

Liverpool were embarrassed at Molineux just three days ago. | Ben Roberts/Danehouse/Getty Images

Date : Friday, March 6

: Friday, March 6 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Just three days separate two trips to Molineux for Liverpool. The first ended in disaster, yet another last-gasp goal conceded as the Reds abandoned more precious Premier League points, but redemption can be earned in the West Midlands this Friday.

The FA Cup will prove a significant outlet for Liverpool amid their league woes, Arne Slot chasing a trophy that will help appease the club and its supporters come the end of an underwhelming campaign. But, as Tuesday night proved, overcoming this resurgent Wolves team will be difficult.

With survival nigh on impossible for the Old Gold despite their recent upturn in form, they can afford to put all their eggs in the FA Cup basket. Confidence and home advantage benefit them, but two smash-and-grab victories over Liverpool might be asking too much of Rob Edwards and his players.

Prediction: Wolves 1–2 Liverpool

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal

Arsenal have a routine fifth round tie. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 12:15 p.m. GMT / 7:15 a.m. ET / 4:15 a.m. PT

Having thrashed lower league sides in their opening two FA Cup games, Arsenal face more inferior opposition on Saturday lunchtime. Four goals were fired past Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic, Mikel Arteta’s men hoping to rack up a similar number against League One Mansfield Town.

Given the impressive depth of Arsenal’s squad this season, even mass rotation won’t prevent them from punching their ticket to the quarterfinals. In fact, it’s an excellent opportunity for peripheral figures to shine.

Mansfield achieved the unthinkable by beating Premier League Burnley in the fourth round, but the Nottinghamshire side sitting the shadow of Sherwood Forest, who are currently 16th in the third tier, would need the most seismic of miracles to triumph against the Gunners.

Prediction: Mansfield 0–4 Arsenal

Wrexham vs. Chelsea

Wrexham are looking to upset the odds on Saturday. | Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

“Hopefully we’ll see you again in five years,” Wrexham’s Hollywood co-owner Rob McElhenney declared after Wrexham were beaten by Chelsea 5–0 during preseason in 2023. A reunion has come around sooner than expected as the Welsh side continue their march towards the Premier League.

This could be a top-flight fixture as soon as next season, with Wrexham in the hunt for promotion via the Championship playoffs. For now, at least, the Red Dragons will have to accept an FA Cup battle with the Blues.

Wrexham have already toppled Nottingham Forest at the Racecourse Ground, but this will prove an entirely different proposition. Liam Rosenior boasts terrific depth across the pitch and his players should conquer their ambitious hosts.

Prediction: Wrexham 1–3 Chelsea

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

A fifth clash between the sides this season awaits. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 7

: Saturday, March 7 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Newcastle United and Manchester City are quickly growing weary of each other. This will be their fifth meeting of the campaign in all competitions and the fourth since the beginning of the calendar year.

City have triumphed in all three previous 2026 meetings, two Carabao Cup semifinal wins followed by a crucial Premier League victory, but their midweek slip at home to Nottingham Forest shows vulnerabilities remain within Pep Guardiola’s side.

With their focus lying primarily with the Champions League and Premier League this season, City could be punished by a determined Newcastle side desperate to add to last season’s Carabao Cup victory.

Meetings between the teams are often fiercely competitive at St James’s Park and the Magpies will want to replicate November’s 2–1 victory over City on Tyneside.

Prediction: Newcastle 2–1 Man City

Fulham vs. Southampton

Fulham have never won the FA Cup. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 8

: Sunday, March 8 Time: 12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

Fulham have never won a major trophy but they are eager to follow in Crystal Palace’s footsteps and end their agonizing wait by lifting the FA Cup aloft. A relatively kind home fixture with Southampton offers them the perfect chance to make the quarterfinals.

Marco SIlva will be desperate for Harry Wilson’s return from injury at the weekend but, even without their magical Welshman, Fulham should previl over the Championship visitors.

A word of warning for Fulham supporters: Southampton have won seven of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Prediction: Fulham 3–2 Southampton

Port Vale vs. Sunderland

Sunderland can afford to attack the FA Cup this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 8

: Sunday, March 8 Time: 1:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

With Premier League survival already wrapped up, Sunderland hit the fabled 40-point mark midweek. The Black Cats can afford to focus more on the FA Cup during the remainder of the campaign.

Port Vale stand in their way on Sunday afternoon but should be brushed aside with little fuss. The Stoke-based side are currently rock bottom of League One, with just two wins from their last eight games across all competitions.

Prediction: Port Vale 0–2 Sunderland

Leeds United vs. Norwich City

Leeds must avoid an upset. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 8

: Sunday, March 8 Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Leeds are by no means clear of the fight for Premier League survival and their primary target right now is securing top-flight status for next season, rather than dreaming of the FA Cup. However, an appetizing tie with Championship opposition opens the door for passage into the last eight.

Norwich have little to play for during the remainder of the season, having all but secured their place in the Championship for another year, but Philippe Clement’s side are in strong form—five wins from their last six games—and could make life awkward for Leeds at Elland Road.

Prediction: Leeds 2–1 Norwich

West Ham United vs. Brentford

West Ham United are in resurgent mood. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Date : Monday, March 9

: Monday, March 9 Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

One of just three all-Premier League affairs is staged on Monday night as West Ham United host fellow Londoners Brentford in the final tie of the fifth round.

The Hammers continued their resurgence on Wednesday night, strengthening their position in the relegation battle with victory at Fulham. The morale boost teamed with the stellar form of Crysencio Summerville offers them an excellent shot at making the quarterfinals in the cup.

Brentford have hopes of European qualification but certainly won’t shy away from an FA Cup adventure that offers a trip to Wembley and its own path to continental competition.

Prediction: West Ham 1–1 Brentford (West Ham win on pens)

FA Cup Fifth Round Predictions

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Friday, March 6 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Wolves vs. Liverpool 1–2 Saturday, March 7 12:15 p.m. GMT / 7:15 a.m. ET Mansfield vs. Arsenal 0–4 Saturday, March 7 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET Wrexham vs. Chelsea 1–3 Saturday, March 7 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Newcastle vs. Man City 2–1 Sunday, March 8 12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Southampton 3–2 Sunday, March 8 1:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET Port Vale vs. Sunderland 0–2 Sunday, March 8 4:30 P.M. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET Leeds vs. Norwich 2–1 Monday, March 9 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET West Ham vs. Brentford 1–1 (West Ham win on pens)

