College Baseball: Final Polls

Ole Miss won the Natty on Sunday by sweeping Oklahoma. So, of course, when several of the national polls came out this week, those two teams were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 respectively. But where did all the other teams fall? If a team made it to Omaha, you'd think they would end in the Top 8, but that wasn't necessarily the case. And not all losers of the Super Regionals made the Top 16.

For the TCU Horned Frogs, who ended the season 38-22 and did not advance out of the College Station Regional, their final rankings were in the 19-23 range, for the most part. All five teams from the Big 12 that made the NCAA Tournament finished in the Top 25. By poll, here are the ranked orders of the Big 12 schools:

D1 Baseball - Oklahoma (#2), Texas (#8), Oklahoma State (#17), TCU (#23), Texas Tech (#24)

- Oklahoma (#2), Texas (#8), Oklahoma State (#17), TCU (#23), Texas Tech (#24) Collegiate Baseball - Oklahoma (#2), Texas (#7), TCU (#19), Oklahoma State (#21), Texas Tech (#22)

- Oklahoma (#2), Texas (#7), TCU (#19), Oklahoma State (#21), Texas Tech (#22) USA Today - Oklahoma (#2), Texas (#8), Oklahoma State (#17), Texas Tech (#25), TCU (NR)

- Oklahoma (#2), Texas (#8), Oklahoma State (#17), Texas Tech (#25), TCU (NR) Baseball America - Oklahoma (#2), Texas (#9), Oklahoma State (#19), TCU (#20), Texas Tech (#25)

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, USA Today, and Baseball America polls:

D1Baseball

1 - Ole Miss (42-23)

2 - Oklahoma (45-24)

3 - Texas A&M (44-20)

4 - Arkansas (46-21)

5 - Stanford (45-18)

6 - Notre Dame (41-17)

7 - Auburn (43-22)

8 - Texas (47-22)

9 - Tennessee (57-9)

10 - Oregon State (48-18)

17 - Oklahoma State (42-22)

19 - Texas State (47-14)

23 - TCU (38-22)

24 - Texas Tech (39-22)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Ole Miss (42-23)

2 - Oklahoma (45-24)

3 - Arkansas (46-21)

4 - Texas A&M (44-20)

5 - Notre Dame (41-17)

6 - Auburn (43-22)

7 - Texas (47-22)

8 - Stanford (45-18)

9 - Tennessee (57-9)

10 -Virginia Tech (45-14)

17 - Texas State (47-14)

19 - TCU (38-22)

21 - Oklahoma State (42-22)

22 - Texas Tech (39-22)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Ole Miss (42-23)

2 - Oklahoma (45-24)

3 - Arkansas (46-21)

4 - Texas A&M (44-20)

5 - Notre Dame (41-17)

6 - Stanford (45-18)

7 - Auburn (43-22)

8 - Texas (47-22)

9 - Tennessee (57-9)

10 - Oregon State (48-18)

17 - Oklahoma State (42-22)

19 - Texas State (47-14)

25 - Texas Tech (39-22)

Baseball America

1 - Ole Miss (42-23)

2 - Oklahoma (45-24)

3 - Texas A&M (44-20)

4 - Arkansas (46-21)

5 - Notre Dame (41-17)

6 - Auburn (43-22)

7 - Stanford (45-18)

8 - Tennessee (57-9)

9 - Texas (47-22)

10 - Virginia Tech (45-14)

19 - Oklahoma State (42-22)

20 - TCU (38-22)

21 - Texas State (47-14)

25 - Texas Tech (39-22)

