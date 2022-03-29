College Baseball Poll Watching Week 6: Good Ol' Rocky Top

Welcome to conference play in the college baseball season. The SEC and Big 12 teams are all now starting to face one another as conference play is in full swing. As a result, the national polls had lots of changes this week, including Tennessee moving up to the top spot in all four of the national polls shown below. The Volunteers swept their weekend series on the road against Ole Miss, who had been ranked No. 1 in the D1 Baseball last week.

Eleven ranked teams lost their weekend series. Welcome to the chaos!

In Big 12 play, Texas Tech won the series over Texas, moving the Red Raiders up and into the Top 10 in all four polls while also moving the Longhorns down a few notches. Oklahoma State is on a hot winning streak having won 11 straight, which has them in the Top 10 in all four polls (as high as No. 2 in the Perfect Game poll).

The TCU Horned Frogs also moved up in all four polls after their weekend sweep over Kansas State. The Frogs are now No. 12 in the D1Baseball poll (up from No. 19), No. 10 in the Perfect Game poll (up from No. 13), No. 24 in the Collegiate Baseball poll (up from No. 27), and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches poll (up from No. 19).

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (23-1), 4-0 last week, up 4

2 - Arkansas (18-4), 2-1 last week, up 1

3 - Oregon State (17-5), 3-1 last week, up 3

4 - Virginia (22-2), 3-1 last week, up 6

5 - Florida State (16-7), 3-1 last week, up 2

6 - Oklahoma State (18-6), 4-0 last week, up 3

7 - Texas Tech (20-5), 3-1 last week, up 9

8 - Texas (19-7), 2-2 last week, down 6

9 - Vanderbilt (19-4), 2-2 last week, down 5

10 - Ole Miss (16-7), 1-3 last week, down 9

12 - TCU ((18-5), 4-0 last week, up 7

19 - Dallas Baptist (15-8), 3-1 last week, previously not ranked

20 - Texas State (20-5), 2-2 last week

Dropped from the rankings: Liberty (#15), Maryland (#22), and Clemson (#24)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Tennessee (23-1)

2 - Virginia (22-2), up 1

3 - Vanderbilt (19-4), down 2

4 - Arkansas (18-4), up 1

5 - Louisville (19-5), 3-1 last week, up 10

6 - Texas Tech (20-5), up 10

7 - Texas (19-7), down 3

8 - Oregon State (17-5), up 3

9 - Texas State (20-5)

10 - Oklahoma State (18-6), up 15

24 - TCU ((18-5), up 3

Dropped from the rankings: Georgia Tech (#12), Liberty (#20), Connecticut (#26), Maryland (#28), South Alabama (#29), and Texas A&M (#30)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (23-1)

2 - Oklahoma State (18-6), up 2

3 - Virginia (22-2), up 5

4 - Texas Tech (20-5), up 7

5 - Oregon State (17-5), up 2

6 - Arkansas (18-4)

7 - Vanderbilt (19-4), down 5

8 - Florida State (16-7), up 2

9 - Texas (19-7), down 6

10 - TCU ((18-5), up 3

17 - Dallas Baptist (15-8), previously not ranked

20 - Texas State (20-5)

Dropped from the rankings: Liberty (#16), Maryland (#23), Wake Forest (#24), and Clemson (#25)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (23-1), up 3

2 - Arkansas (18-4), up 2

3 - Virginia (22-2), up 5

4 - Oregon State (17-5), up 2

5 - Vanderbilt (19-4), down 4

6 - Texas Tech (20-5), up 5

7 - Florida State (16-7), up 3

8 - Texas (19-7), down 5

9 - Oklahoma State (18-6), up 4

10 - Ole Miss (16-7), down 8

11 - TCU ((18-5), up 8

20 - Texas State (20-5), up 1

25 - Dallas Baptist (15-8), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: Liberty (#17), Clemson (#23), and Stanford (#24)

