Know Your Foes from Baylor Baseball Players to Watch

Likely Starting Pitching Rotation:
Friday- #36 Ethan Calder
Junior Left-handed pitcher from Austin, Texas
Ethan Calder has been Baylor’s go-to starter on Fridays this season, consistently delivering solid performances for the Bears. He’s proven capable of working deep into games while limiting damage on the scoreboard. For TCU, the key will be getting to him early, because once Calder finds his rhythm, he can lock in and take control of the game.
Saturday- #29 Carson Bailey
Freshman Left-handed pitcher from Richardson, Texas
The 6-foot-3 left-handed freshman has quickly emerged as one of Baylor’s top arms, thriving in his role as a weekend starter. Carson Bailey has shown the ability to work deep into games by limiting free passes and consistently missing bats. His arsenal features a fastball that sits around 92 mph, complemented by a pair of off-speed pitches that keep hitters off balance. Bailey’s mix of velocity, command, and mound presence is impressive for a first-year player. For TCU, working deep into counts and making him work hard early will be key, because if he finds a rhythm, he has the tools to go far in the game.
Sunday- #12 Mason Green
Sophomore Left-handed pitcher from Cypress, Texas
It remains uncertain who will get the start for Baylor on Sunday, but sophomore left-hander Mason Green is a likely candidate after appearing in that role last weekend. While Green has struggled with command at times this season, Baylor is optimistic he can return to the form that once made him a key piece of the rotation. He features a three-pitch mix, including a fastball in the low 90s, a changeup, and a breaking ball. For TCU, the key will be capitalizing early and jumping on any misplaced pitches before Green has a chance to settle in.
ERA
Wins
Loses
Appearances
Ethan Calder
5.65
4
6
10
Carson Bailey
4.95
3
1
11
Mason Green
3.60
0
0
3
Potential Starting Lineup:
RF: Enzo Apodaca .298 BA, 44 R, 48 H
LF: Wesley Jordan .301 BA, 29 R, 44 H
SS: Tyriq Kemp .362 BA, 36 R, 51 H
DH: Hunter Simmons .349 BA, 23 R, 51 H
3B: Pearson Riebock .336 BA, 22 R, 41 H
2B: Travis Sanders .364 BA, 29 R, 36 H
CF: Ty Johnson .273 BA, 25 R, 35 H
1B: Jack Little .236 BA, 32 R, 33 H
C: Cortlan Castle .288 BA, 7 R, 19 H
Likely Bullpen Pitchers:
Lucas Davenport: IP: 29.0, H: 30, R: 20 ER:15, BB: 11, SO: 24, HR: 4, ERA: 4.66
Patrick Hail: IP: 15.1, H: 13, R: 10, ER: 10, BB: 7, SO: 11, HR: 4, ERA: 5.87
RJ Ruais: IP: 8.1 H: 12, R: 6, ER: 6, BB: 6, SO: 6, HR: 2, ERA: 6.48
Caleb Bunch: IP: 27.0, H: 20, R: 8, ER: 7, BB: 3, SO: 21, HR: 4, ERA: 2.33
Gabe Craig: IP: 18.0, H: 8, R: 3, ER: 2, BB: 2, SO: 29, HR: 0, ERA: 1.00
Isaac Williams: IP: 7.2, H: 7, R: 5, ER:5, BB: 2, SO: 6, HR: 1, ERA: 5.87
Bryson Bales: IP: 31.2, H: 33, R:21, ER: 20, BB: 16, SO: 30, HR: 4, ERA: 5.68
Grayson Murry: IP: 17.2, H: 8, R: 4, ER: 4, BB: 7, SO: 17, HR: 1, ERA: 2.04
Will Glatch: IP: 22.0, H: 15, R: 10, ER: 3, BB: 6, SO: 21, HR: 0, ERA: 1.23
First pitch in the series is Friday, April 25 at 6 pm CT. It can be seen on ESPN+.