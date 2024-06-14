Men's College World Series: Staff Predictions – The Brackets
OMAHA! OMAHA! The Greatest Show on Dirt has arrived. Eight teams have punched their way to the Men's College World Series, after two weeks of grueling play in the Regionals and Super Regionals. In just over a week, we will have a new national champion.
The first phase of the MCWS is a double-elimination, round-robin tournament with two brackets. Each bracket has four teams. By next Thursday, each bracket will have produced a winner. The two bracket winners will then meet in a best two games of three championship.
Earlier this week, we previewed each of the Super Regionals with an analysis of which team should win each one. Read that article here. For a complete schedule of the College World Series, read that article here.
Our staff has predicted which team will advance to the championship round out of each bracket. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!
Participating in these predictions are staff writers:
- Barry Lewis (9)
- Brett Gibbons (12)
- Carson Wersal (9)
- Davis Wilson (5; Supers only)
- JD Andress (11)
- Nate Cross (11)
- Nick Girimonte (13)
- Ryann Zeller (12)
- Tori Couch (13)
- Zion Trammell (12)
(The number in parenthesis indicates the number of accurate predictions each staff member made the last two weeks with Regionals and Super Regionals predictions. Between the two rounds, each person has made 24 predictions.
Some notes about our prediction
- Each bracket has four participating teams. Three different teams from both brackets were selected by our staff.
- Texas A&M received the most votes with seven of ten of us picking the Aggies to move onto the finals.
- Florida State and Kentucky received the fewest votes with only one writer picking each of them to move onto the finals.
- The most popular pick for the finals matchup is No. 1 Tennessee versus No. 3 Texas A&M with four writers choosing these teams to meet in the finals.
2024 Men's College World Series: Staff Predictions – The Brackets
Bracket One
The Teams
- No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels
- No. 8 Florida State Seminoles
- No. 12 Virginia Cavaliers
The Picks
- Barry - Tennessee
- Brett - Tennessee
- Carson - Tennessee
- Davis - Tennessee
- JD - North Carolina
- Nate - Florida State
- Nick - Tennessee
- Ryann - North Carolina
- Tori - North Carolina
- Zion - Tennessee
Bracket Two
The Teams
- No. 2 Kentucky Wildcats
- No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies
- No. 10 NC State
- Florida Gators
The Picks
- Barry - Texas A&M
- Brett - Texas A&M
- Carson - NC State
- Davis - NC State
- JD - Kentucky
- Nate - Texas A&M
- Nick - Texas A&M
- Ryann - Texas A&M
- Tori - Texas A&M
- Zion - Texas A&M
