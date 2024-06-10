College World Series TV Schedule, Bracket, Matchups, More For Omaha 2024
Seven tickets to the 2024 College World Series have been punched (or, scanned, as the up-to-date NCAA Twitter account says). Either Georgia or NC State will become the eighth, determinant on a winner-takes-all Game 3 on Monday evening. Now, the marathon race to a college baseball National Championship becomes a sprint.
The 2024 College World Series begins Thursday, June 14. The championship series begins Saturday, June 22.
Once the Georgia/NC State game goes final, we'll get a full slate of TV times and matchups for the College World Series. For now, let's look at what we do know.
College World Series Field Set
The College World Series is broken up into two four-team brackets, each of which plays a double-elimination style tournament, like the Regional round. Then, the two winners square off in a best-of-three championship series.
Bracket One
- (1) Tennessee Volunteers
- (8) Florida State Seminoles
- (12) Virginia Cavaliers
- (4) North Carolina Tar Heels.
Bracket Two
- (3) Texas A&M Aggies
- Florida Gators
- Georgia/NC State
- (2) Kentucky Wildcats
No matter the outcome of our Game 3 in Athens, we're getting an ACC vs. SEC invitational, as all participants will be from one of the two leagues. Seven of the eight in the field are among the top 16 national seeds, with the exception being Florida.
College World Series TV Schedule
All game times below are in Omaha-local Central Time (CT).
Game 1: Bracket 1 TBD vs. TBD. June 14, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Bracket 1 TBD vs. TBD. June 14, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Bracket 2 TBD vs. TBD. June 15, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: Bracket 2 TBD vs. TBD. June 15, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 5: TBD vs. TBD. June 16, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 6: TBD vs. TBD. June 16, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: TBD vs. TBD. June 17, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 8: TBD vs. TBD. June 17, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 9: TBD vs. TBD. June 18, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 10: TBD vs. TBD. June 18, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 11: TBD vs. TBD. June 19, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 12: TBD vs. TBD. June 19, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Bracket 1 Final (if necessary): June 20, TBD
Bracket 2 Final (if necessary): June 20, TBD
College World Series Championship Schedule
Game 1: Winner Bracket 1 vs. Winner Bracket 2. June 22, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Winner Bracket 1 vs. Winner Bracket 2. June 23, 1:00 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3 (if necessary): Winner Bracket 1 vs. Winner Bracket 2. June 23, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Notes On CWS Participants
Tennessee Volunteers
- No top overall seed has won the CWS championship since 1999 (Miami). The format moved to a best-of-three series in 2003. Only two other No. 1 overall seeds made the final (Texas, 2004 and 2009).
- Tennessee was eliminated from last year's Final 8 in three games. They fell to eventual-champion LSU in an elimination game.
- The 2024 Vols have hit the second-most home runs by a single team in NCAA history (166). The top holder, 1997 "Geauxball" LSU, won their College World Series.
Kentucky Wildcats
- The No. 2 national seed appears in its first College World Series in program history (dating back to its inception in 1947). The Wildcats were the last remaining SEC program not to have made the CWS – inbound Oklahoma and Texas included.
- Being the SEC's northernmost school, Kentucky played the most non-NCAA Tournament games away from home this year, 27, going an astounding 19-8 away from Lexington.
- After a 10-8 win over Western Michigan in Game 1 of the Lexington Regional, Kentucky has held opponents to three total runs (four games, two shutouts).
Texas A&M Aggies
- Closer Evan Aschenbeck leads Division-I pitchers with a 1.60 ERA. Despite closing, Aschenbeck proved longevity, throwing 4.2 innings in an 11-inning win over Texas in the Regional round.
- As a team, the Aggies lead the CWS participants in ERA (3.89, fifth-best in the country).
- Texas A&M played the fewest games outside of College Station this season among the remaining eight teams (just 21!).
North Carolina Tar Heels
- Carolina needed four games to win its Chapel Hill Regional, defeating LSU in a winner-takes-all Game 7 in extra innings to advance. Of the last 24 CWS winners, 18 of them went unbeaten in their Region.
- UNC is the only top-16 seed in the CWS field not to go unbeaten in the Regionals.
- The Tar Heels went just 1-3 at neutral sites this year, falling to East Carolina and South Carolina in the regular season and going 1-1 in the ACC Tournament.
Florida State Seminoles
- Florida State has the second-most CWS appearances ever, making its 25th run this year. Only Texas (38) has more.
- FSU holds the most wins and best record on neutral fields this year (8-1).
- The 'Noles set a record for most runs scored in a Super Regional game and for the largest margin of victory when they beat UConn 24-4 in Game 1 of the Tallahassee Super Regional last weekend.
Virginia Cavaliers
- Virginia finds itself in its third CWS in four years. The Hoos were eliminated in two games last year, and in three games in 2021.
- This year's Omaha 8 are prestigious – outside of Kentucky making its debut, Virginia is tied for the fewest CWS appearances in this field (7, Tennessee).
- The Cavaliers have the second-best team batting average in the country and best among the eight finalists (.336).
Florida Gators
- Since taking over as head coach in 2008, Kevin O'Sullivan has made the trip to Omaha nine times. Before O'Sullivan headed the team, Florida made just five CWS appearances.
- Last year, Florida made the CWS finals, falling to LSU in
- Two-way star Jac Caglianone has the most home runs among active players in college baseball (61). Last year, he broke the BBCOR record for single-season dingers (33) – a mark repeated this year. However, Georgia's Charlie Condon broke his record with 36 this year.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.