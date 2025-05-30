NCAA Baseball Tournament: Staff Predictions – The Regionals
The Road to Omaha officially begins on Friday. Sixty-four teams start their journey Friday in one of 16 Regionals nationwide. Eight teams will make it to Omaha; after this weekend, 16 will still be in contention. The regional round is a double-elimination tournament, and the winner advances to the Super Regional round.
TCU is back in the tournament after not making it last year. The Horned Frogs will play in the Corvallis Regional and open against USC on Friday afternoon.
Some of our TCU On SI staff have predicted which team will come out of each Regional and advance to next week’s Super Regionals. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!
Participating in these predictions are staff writers:
- Barry Lewis
- Brett Gibbons
- Carson Wersal
- JD Andress
- Mac Walters
- Nate Cross
- Nick Girimonte
- Ryder Solberg
- Tori Couch
- Zion Trammell
- Davis Wilson
Some notes about our predictions
- Two Regionals had unanimous picks from all writers. We all are predicting Vanderbilt will win the Nashville Regional and TCU will win the Corvallis Regional.
- Three Regionals had nine votes for one team and one outlier for another team (Austin, Chapel Hill, and Fayetteville).
- In ten Regionals, most votes picked the No. 1 seed. (Athens, Auburn, Austin, Baton Rouge, Chapel Hill, Clemson, Fayetteville, Hattiesburg, Nashville, and Tallahassee). In five Regionals, the majority picked a lower seed (Conway, Corvallis, Eugene, Los Angeles, and Oxford). One Regional (Knoxville) is evenly split with five votes for the No. 1 seed and five votes for the No. 2 seed.
- Seven Regionals had three different teams picked in each Regional (Athens, Baton Rouge, Clemson, Conway, Eugene, Los Angeles, Tallahassee)
- Our writers picked, on average, 6.5 upsets out of their 16 picks, meaning they did not pick the No. 1 seed in those picks.
2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Staff Predictions – The Regionals
Vanderbilt Regional
Teams
- Vanderbilt (1)
- Louisville
- East Tennessee State
- Wright State
The Picks
- Barry - Vanderbilt
- Brett - Vanderbilt
- Carson - Vanderbilt
- JD - Vanderbilt
- Mac - Vanderbilt
- Nate - Vanderbilt
- Nick - Vanderbilt
- Ryder - Vanderbilt
- Tori - Vanderbilt
- Zion -Vanderbilt
- Davis - Vanderbilt
Austin Regional
Teams
- Texas (2)
- UTSA
- Kansas State
- Houston Christian
The Picks
- Barry - Texas
- Brett - Texas
- Carson - Texas
- JD - Texas
- Mac - Texas
- Nate -Kansas State
- Nick -Texas
- Ryder - Texas
- Tori - Texas
- Zion - Texas
- Davis - Texas
Fayetteville Regional
Teams
- Arkansas (3)
- Kansas
- Creighton
- North Dakota State
The Picks
- Barry - Kansas
- Brett - Arkansas
- Carson - Arkansas
- JD - Arkansas
- Mac - Arkansas
- Nate - Arkansas
- Nick- Arkansas
- Ryder - Arkansas
- Tori - Arkansas
- Zion- Arkansas
- Davis - Arkansas
Auburn Regional
Teams
- Auburn (4)
- NC State
- Stetson
- Central Connecticut
The Picks
- Barry - Auburn
- Brett - Auburn
- Carson - NC State
- JD - NC State
- Mac - NC State
- Nate - Auburn
- Nick - Auburn
- Ryder - Auburn
- Tori -NC State
- Zion - Auburn
- Davis - Auburn
Chapel Hill Regional
Teams
- North Carolina (5)
- Oklahoma
- Nebraska
- Holy Cross
The Picks
- Barry - North Carolina
- Brett - North Carolina
- Carson - North Carolina
- JD - North Carolina
- Mac - North Carolina
- Nate - Oklahoma
- Nick - North Carolina
- Ryder - North Carolina
- Tori - North Carolina
- Zion - North Carolina
- Davis - North Carolina
Baton Rouge Regional
Teams
- LSU (6)
- Dallas Baptist
- Rhode Island
- Little Rock
The Picks
- Barry - Dallas Baptist
- Brett - LSU
- Carson - LSU
- JD - LSU
- Mac - Rhode Island
- Nate - LSU
- Nick - LSU
- Ryder - LSU
- Tori - LSU
- Zion - LSU
- Davis - LSU
Athens Regional
Teams
- Georgia (7)
- Duke
- Oklahoma State
- Binghamton
The Picks
- Barry - Georgia
- Brett - Georgia
- Carson - Georgia
- JD - Oklahoma State
- Mac - Georgia
- Nate - Oklahoma State
- Nick - Georgia
- Ryder - Georgia
- Tori - Georgia
- Zion - Georgia
- Davis - Duke
Corvallis Regional
Teams
- Oregon State (8)
- TCU
- USC
- Saint Mary's
The Picks
- Barry - TCU
- Brett - TCU
- Carson - TCU
- JD - TCU
- Mac - TCU
- Nate - TCU
- Nick - TCU
- Ryder - TCU
- Tori - TCU
- Zion - TCU
- Davis - TCU
Tallahassee Regional
Teams
- Florida State (9)
- Northeastern
- Mississippi State
- Bethune-Cookman
The Picks
- Barry - Northeastern
- Brett - Florida State
- Carson -Florida State
- JD - Northeastern
- Mac - Florida State
- Nate - Northeastern
- Nick - Florida State
- Ryder - Northeastern
- Tori - Florida State
- Zion – Florida State
- Davis - Mississippi State
Oxford Regional
Teams
- Ole Miss (10)
- Georgia Tech
- Western Kentucky
- Murray State
The Picks
- Barry - Georgia Tech
- Brett - Georgia Tech
- Carson - Georgia Tech
- JD - Georgia Tech
- Mac - Ole Miss
- Nate - Georgia Tech
- Nick- Ole Miss
- Ryder - Georgia Tech
- Tori - Georgia Tech
- Zion - Georgia Tech
- Davis - Ole Miss
Clemson Regional
Teams
- Clemson (11)
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- USC Upstate
The Picks
- Barry - Clemson
- Brett - Kentucky
- Carson - Clemson
- JD - Clemson
- Mac - Clemson
- Nate - Clemson
- Nick - Kentucky
- Ryder - West Virginia
- Tori - Clemson
- Zion - West Virginia
- Davis - West Virginia
Eugene Regional
Teams
- Oregon (12)
- Arizona
- Cal Poly
- Utah Valley
The Picks
- Barry - Arizona
- Brett - Arizona
- Carson - Arizona
- JD - Arizona
- Mac - Oregon
- Nate - Arizona
- Nick - Oregon
- Ryder - Oregon
- Tori - Arizona
- Zion - Arizona
- Davis - Cal Poly
Conway Regional
Teams
- Coastal Carolina (13)
- Florida
- East Carolina
- Fairfield
The Picks
- Barry - Coastal Carolina
- Brett - Florida
- Carson - Florida
- JD - Florida
- Mac - Florida
- Nate - Florida
- Nick - Coastal Carolina
- Ryder - East Carolina
- Tori - Coastal Carolina
- Zion - Florida
- Davis - East Carolina
Knoxville Regional
Teams
- Tennessee (14)
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Miami (OH)
The Picks
- Barry - Tennessee
- Brett - Tennessee
- Carson – Wake Forest
- JD - Tennessee
- Mac - Wake Forest
- Nate - Tennessee
- Nick -Tennessee
- Ryder - Wake Forest
- Tori - Wake Forest
- Zion - Wake Forest
- Davis - Wake Forest
Los Angeles Regional
Teams
- UCLA (15)
- UC Irvine
- Arizona State
- Fresno State
The Picks
- Barry - UC Irvine
- Brett - UCLA
- Carson -Arizona State
- JD - UC Irvine
- Mac - UC Irvine
- Nate - UC Irvine
- Nick - UCLA
- Ryder - UC Irvine
- Tori - UC Irvine
- Zion - UC Irvine
- Davis - UC Irvine
Hattiesburg Regional
Teams
- Southern Miss (16)
- Alabama
- Miami (FL)
- Columbia
The Picks
- Barry - Southern Miss
- Brett - Southern Miss
- Carson - Southern Miss
- JD - Southern Miss
- Mac - Southern Miss
- Nate - Alabama
- Nick - Southern Miss
- Ryder- Alabama
- Tori - Southern Miss
- Zion - Southern Miss
- Davis - Southern Miss
