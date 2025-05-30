Killer Frogs

NCAA Baseball Tournament: Staff Predictions – The Regionals

With the postseason tournament beginning Friday, our staff predicts which teams will win the 16 Regionals.

Barry Lewis

TCU infielder Cole Cramer celebrates during the Big 12 Championship Game. The Frogs play in the Corvallis Regional, and they are a unanimous pick of our staff to win it
TCU infielder Cole Cramer celebrates during the Big 12 Championship Game. The Frogs play in the Corvallis Regional, and they are a unanimous pick of our staff to win it / Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI

The Road to Omaha officially begins on Friday. Sixty-four teams start their journey Friday in one of 16 Regionals nationwide. Eight teams will make it to Omaha; after this weekend, 16 will still be in contention. The regional round is a double-elimination tournament, and the winner advances to the Super Regional round.

TCU is back in the tournament after not making it last year. The Horned Frogs will play in the Corvallis Regional and open against USC on Friday afternoon.

Some of our TCU On SI staff have predicted which team will come out of each Regional and advance to next week’s Super Regionals. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!

Participating in these predictions are staff writers:

Some notes about our predictions

  • Two Regionals had unanimous picks from all writers. We all are predicting Vanderbilt will win the Nashville Regional and TCU will win the Corvallis Regional.
  • Three Regionals had nine votes for one team and one outlier for another team (Austin, Chapel Hill, and Fayetteville).
  • In ten Regionals, most votes picked the No. 1 seed. (Athens, Auburn, Austin, Baton Rouge, Chapel Hill, Clemson, Fayetteville, Hattiesburg, Nashville, and Tallahassee). In five Regionals, the majority picked a lower seed (Conway, Corvallis, Eugene, Los Angeles, and Oxford). One Regional (Knoxville) is evenly split with five votes for the No. 1 seed and five votes for the No. 2 seed.
  • Seven Regionals had three different teams picked in each Regional (Athens, Baton Rouge, Clemson, Conway, Eugene, Los Angeles, Tallahassee)
  • Our writers picked, on average, 6.5 upsets out of their 16 picks, meaning they did not pick the No. 1 seed in those picks.

2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Staff Predictions – The Regionals

Vanderbilt Regional

Teams

  1. Vanderbilt (1)
  2. Louisville
  3. East Tennessee State
  4. Wright State

The Picks

  • Barry - Vanderbilt
  • Brett - Vanderbilt
  • Carson - Vanderbilt
  • JD - Vanderbilt
  • Mac - Vanderbilt
  • Nate - Vanderbilt
  • Nick - Vanderbilt
  • Ryder - Vanderbilt
  • Tori - Vanderbilt
  • Zion -Vanderbilt
  • Davis - Vanderbilt

Austin Regional

Teams

  1. Texas (2)
  2. UTSA
  3. Kansas State
  4. Houston Christian

The Picks

  • Barry - Texas
  • Brett - Texas
  • Carson - Texas
  • JD - Texas
  • Mac - Texas
  • Nate -Kansas State
  • Nick -Texas
  • Ryder - Texas
  • Tori - Texas
  • Zion - Texas
  • Davis - Texas

Fayetteville Regional

Teams

  1. Arkansas (3)
  2. Kansas
  3. Creighton
  4. North Dakota State

The Picks

  • Barry - Kansas
  • Brett - Arkansas
  • Carson - Arkansas
  • JD - Arkansas
  • Mac - Arkansas
  • Nate - Arkansas
  • Nick- Arkansas
  • Ryder - Arkansas
  • Tori - Arkansas
  • Zion- Arkansas
  • Davis - Arkansas

Auburn Regional

Teams

  1. Auburn (4)
  2. NC State
  3. Stetson
  4. Central Connecticut

The Picks

  • Barry - Auburn
  • Brett - Auburn
  • Carson - NC State
  • JD - NC State
  • Mac - NC State
  • Nate - Auburn
  • Nick - Auburn
  • Ryder - Auburn
  • Tori -NC State
  • Zion - Auburn
  • Davis - Auburn

Chapel Hill Regional

Teams

  1. North Carolina (5)
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Nebraska
  4. Holy Cross

The Picks

  • Barry - North Carolina
  • Brett - North Carolina
  • Carson - North Carolina
  • JD - North Carolina
  • Mac - North Carolina
  • Nate - Oklahoma
  • Nick - North Carolina
  • Ryder - North Carolina
  • Tori - North Carolina
  • Zion - North Carolina
  • Davis - North Carolina

Baton Rouge Regional

Teams

  1. LSU (6)
  2. Dallas Baptist
  3. Rhode Island
  4. Little Rock

The Picks

  • Barry - Dallas Baptist
  • Brett - LSU
  • Carson - LSU
  • JD - LSU
  • Mac - Rhode Island
  • Nate - LSU
  • Nick - LSU
  • Ryder - LSU
  • Tori - LSU
  • Zion - LSU
  • Davis - LSU

Athens Regional

Teams

  1. Georgia (7)
  2. Duke
  3. Oklahoma State
  4. Binghamton

The Picks

  • Barry - Georgia
  • Brett - Georgia
  • Carson - Georgia
  • JD - Oklahoma State
  • Mac - Georgia
  • Nate - Oklahoma State
  • Nick - Georgia
  • Ryder - Georgia
  • Tori - Georgia
  • Zion - Georgia
  • Davis - Duke

Corvallis Regional

Teams

  1. Oregon State (8)
  2. TCU
  3. USC
  4. Saint Mary's

The Picks

  • Barry - TCU
  • Brett - TCU
  • Carson - TCU
  • JD - TCU
  • Mac - TCU
  • Nate - TCU
  • Nick - TCU
  • Ryder - TCU
  • Tori - TCU
  • Zion - TCU
  • Davis - TCU

Tallahassee Regional

Teams

  1. Florida State (9)
  2. Northeastern
  3. Mississippi State
  4. Bethune-Cookman

The Picks

  • Barry - Northeastern
  • Brett - Florida State
  • Carson -Florida State
  • JD - Northeastern
  • Mac - Florida State
  • Nate - Northeastern
  • Nick - Florida State
  • Ryder - Northeastern
  • Tori - Florida State
  • Zion – Florida State
  • Davis - Mississippi State

Oxford Regional

Teams

  1. Ole Miss (10)
  2. Georgia Tech
  3. Western Kentucky
  4. Murray State

The Picks

  • Barry - Georgia Tech
  • Brett - Georgia Tech
  • Carson - Georgia Tech
  • JD - Georgia Tech
  • Mac - Ole Miss
  • Nate - Georgia Tech
  • Nick- Ole Miss
  • Ryder - Georgia Tech
  • Tori - Georgia Tech
  • Zion - Georgia Tech
  • Davis - Ole Miss

Clemson Regional

Teams

  1. Clemson (11)
  2. West Virginia
  3. Kentucky
  4. USC Upstate

The Picks

  • Barry - Clemson
  • Brett - Kentucky
  • Carson - Clemson
  • JD - Clemson
  • Mac - Clemson
  • Nate - Clemson
  • Nick - Kentucky
  • Ryder - West Virginia
  • Tori - Clemson
  • Zion - West Virginia
  • Davis - West Virginia

Eugene Regional

Teams

  1. Oregon (12)
  2. Arizona
  3. Cal Poly
  4. Utah Valley

The Picks

  • Barry - Arizona
  • Brett - Arizona
  • Carson - Arizona
  • JD - Arizona
  • Mac - Oregon
  • Nate - Arizona
  • Nick - Oregon
  • Ryder - Oregon
  • Tori - Arizona
  • Zion - Arizona
  • Davis - Cal Poly

Conway Regional

Teams

  1. Coastal Carolina (13)
  2. Florida
  3. East Carolina
  4. Fairfield

The Picks

  • Barry - Coastal Carolina
  • Brett - Florida
  • Carson - Florida
  • JD - Florida
  • Mac - Florida
  • Nate - Florida
  • Nick - Coastal Carolina
  • Ryder - East Carolina
  • Tori - Coastal Carolina
  • Zion - Florida
  • Davis - East Carolina

Knoxville Regional

Teams

  1. Tennessee (14)
  2. Wake Forest
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Miami (OH)

The Picks

  • Barry - Tennessee
  • Brett - Tennessee
  • Carson – Wake Forest
  • JD - Tennessee
  • Mac - Wake Forest
  • Nate - Tennessee
  • Nick -Tennessee
  • Ryder - Wake Forest
  • Tori - Wake Forest
  • Zion - Wake Forest
  • Davis - Wake Forest

Los Angeles Regional

Teams

  1. UCLA (15)
  2. UC Irvine
  3. Arizona State
  4. Fresno State

The Picks

  • Barry - UC Irvine
  • Brett - UCLA
  • Carson -Arizona State
  • JD - UC Irvine
  • Mac - UC Irvine
  • Nate - UC Irvine
  • Nick - UCLA
  • Ryder - UC Irvine
  • Tori - UC Irvine
  • Zion - UC Irvine
  • Davis - UC Irvine

Hattiesburg Regional

Teams

  1. Southern Miss (16)
  2. Alabama
  3. Miami (FL)
  4. Columbia

The Picks

  • Barry - Southern Miss
  • Brett - Southern Miss
  • Carson - Southern Miss
  • JD - Southern Miss
  • Mac - Southern Miss
  • Nate - Alabama
  • Nick - Southern Miss
  • Ryder- Alabama
  • Tori - Southern Miss
  • Zion - Southern Miss
  • Davis - Southern Miss

Follow KillerFrogs on X to stay up to date on all the latest TCU baseball news!

Published
Barry Lewis
