How RB Jeremy Payne Etched His Name in TCU Football History vs. USC

On December 30, the TCU Horned Frogs toppled the No. 16-ranked USC Trojans 30-27 in the Alamo Bowl. On nearly the 10-year anniversary of the Horned Frogs' legendary comeback win over the Oregon Ducks, the program once again stunned their opponent with a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

Running back Jeremy Payne played a critical role TCU coming away with their third Alamo Bowl win in program history. Not only did the sophomore log 123 yards from scrimmage on offense, he also cemented his name into TCU football history with a miraculous game-winning touchdown.

Jeremy Payne to the end zone for the WIN! pic.twitter.com/NVgXeK02yV — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 31, 2025

It was because of Payne's late-game heroics that the Horned Frogs ended the 2025 season with nine wins for the second straight season. While the year may not have ended in a conference title or College Football Playoff appearance, the win over USC may have served as a culture-defining moment.

Stepping Up When the Frogs Needed Him Most

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Jeremy Payne (26) scores on a 35-yard touchdown reception in overtime for the winning score against the Southern California Trojans during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Horned Frogs found a way to put up 30 points against the Trojans' defense, their scoring came in bunches. TCU was held scoreless in both the first and third quarters, but put up 10 or more points in the second and fourth quarters.

With 9:37 left to play, USC kicker Ryon Sayeri nailed a 41-yard field goal to take a 10-point lead. Until that point, quarterback Ken Seals and the Horned Frogs' offense had struggled to effectively move the football as they were held scoreless.

Throughout the game, Payne had been a consistent producer for TCU's ground game and air attack. On 13 carries, the running back totaled 73 rushing yards and added 50 receiving yards on six receptions.

It was in the fourth quarter that Payne really started to turn up the heat for TCU's offense. The sophomore from Missouri City, Texas, broke off a 22-yard rush before punching in a 5-yard rushing touchdown with just 4:24 remaining. After the Frogs sent the game into overtime with Kyle Lemmermann's 27-yard field goal, Payne's number would soon be called one final time.

TCU would win the overtime coin toss and defer to the Trojans. After getting all the way down to the 10-yard line, the Horned Frogs' defense would come up clutch by holding the USC to just a field goal.

Seals and the offense would then run into trouble on their first overtime drive. After an incompletion and a brutal sack, they were forced into a 3rd and 20 scenario on USC's 35-yard line. While Lemmermann had the leg to make a field goal from that distance, there was certainly some doubt about the kicker's confidence in his first game back.

It was then that Seals checked it down to Payne, likely looking for some extra yardage for the TCU field goal. After the running back made the first USC defender miss, the rest was history. Payne avoided multiple other Trojans and tiptoed his way down the sideline for a game-winning touchdown.

Why Payne's Performance Sticks Out

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes (left) celebrates after victory over the Southern California Trojan in the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's no secret that the Horned Frogs have a knack for rising to the occasion when they've already been counted out. Outside of the national championship appearance, which we shall not discuss, the Frogs have played spoiler to many premier programs in college football. TCU's win over USC was once again a program-defining moment that will be crystallized for years to come.

The TCU football program seems to have heroes step up when the program needs them most. Against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, it was Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston. In the last Alamo Bowl comeback against Oregon, it was Bram Kohlhausen and Aaron Green. And in this year's Alamo Bowl against USC, it was Seals and Payne.

The performances of Seals and Payne not only delivered a dramatic comeback but also cemented this win as another defining moment in TCU's history. The best part? Payne could return to the Horned Frogs next season, giving the TCU fanbase plenty of reason to believe in the run game's future.

