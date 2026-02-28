After multiple weeks away from home, the No. 18-ranked TCU Horned Frogs finally returned to Lupton Stadium for the first time this season. While Globe Life Field can be considered a "home" game for head coach Kirk Saarloos and the Frogs, there's something different about playing under the lights at Lupton.

TCU began its homestand off on the right foot. In the first of a three-game series against the New Haven Chargers, the Frogs' offense dominated with a 14-3 run-rule victory. Mason Brassfield got the start on the mound for TCU, having a much better showing compared to his appearance against UCLA.

The lefty ended his night with 4.0 innings pitched, five hits, two earned runs, and five strikeouts. Saarloos turned to Kade Durnin out of the bullpen first on Friday, and he would end up finishing the game with 2.0 innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, and two strikeouts.

The Frog offense quickly became the story of the night. TCU put up double-digit runs for the second game in a row, fueled by yet another big performance from Nolan Traeger. The Horned Frogs' catcher stayed hot at the plate once again as he went 3-for-3 with three more RBIs.

An Offensive Attack From All Directions

Cole Cramer celebrates after scoring against the Houston Cougars in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament. | Brian McLean/KillerFrogs

This time around, it wasn't just a big inning that led the Frogs to their run-rule victory. It was a consistent, relentless offensive attack, something the Frogs haven't necessarily shown this season. More than anything, the TCU lineup did the little things right.

Against UCLA last weekend, the Frogs struggled to play their style of baseball — the kind that puts pressure on their opponent throughout the entire game. TCU found themselves with runners on base, but couldn't move them into scoring position, leading to a lot of missed opportunities.

Against New Haven, the Frog offense combined for nine hits, nine walks, seven stolen bases, four doubles, and two hit-by-pitches. Nolan Traeger, Cole Cramer, Chase Brunson, and Rob Liddington all drove in at least two runs on Friday night, while Liddington did his part with a pair of sacrifice flies. Brunson homered for the second time this season, helping highlight another strong night for TCU's lineup.

Traeger Keeps Delivering for TCU

Nolan Traeger stands on first base in a game against the Baylor Bears. | Brian McLean

It would be a mistake not to highlight the TCU catcher's recent tear at the plate. Not only did Traeger drive in three runs for the Horned Frogs on Friday night, but he also had a perfect day at the plate for the second game in a row. Last week against Loyola Marymount, the sophomore had another standout performance with three hits and six RBIs.

In his last three games, Traeger is 8-for-9 with 10 RBIs. It's worth noting that the catcher was hitting the ball well at the beginning of the season, just directly at outfielders. Since moving into the 4-hole in the TCU lineup, Traeger has been an extremely tough out.

Teams can't necessarily pitch around Traeger either. If opposing pitchers decide to pitch around Sawyer Strosnider or Brunson in a big spot, they'll have to deal with a hitter that's been an RBI machine recently.

TCU and New Haven will meet again today at 3 p.m. as the Horned Frogs looke to secure the series.

