TCU Baseball Falls One Run Short of Texas Tech
Following a 13-2 blowout win for TCU on Friday, game two was a bit closer. When these teams match up, you can always expect a lot of runs, and Saturday was no different. Texas Tech responded nicely with a 7-6 win on Saturday.
Noah Franco got the start on the mound for the Horned Frogs and struggled mightily. In the bottom of the second, Franco walked the leadoff hitter and gave up a single. This allowed for a three-run shot off the bat of Tracer Lopez to give Tech the early lead. He walked the next hitter and his day was done.
Franco went an inning plus allowing four earned runs on two hits with four walks and no strikeouts. Cohen Feser took over and allowed a two-run double by Robin Villeneuve to extend the lead to five.
It didn't take long for TCU to respond. After a pair of singles by Sawyer Strosnider and Cole Cramer it was Franco who had a big response. A three-run blast to left field made it 5-3 Red Raiders. The home run was Franco's fifth of the season.
They knocked Texas Tech's starter Tyler Bourdreau out after three innings. He gave up five hits on three runs with a pair of walks and one strikeout. Fast forward to the fifth inning and TCU had activity on the base paths. Anthony Silva hit a sharp ground ball up the middle to tie the game at five.
The Red Raiders responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead. Braeden Sloan pitched the final four innings for the Frogs and kept them in it. He allowed one run with four strikeouts.
Down to their final out, Chase Brunson hit a home run to left field to make it 7-6 but that was all they could muster. It was a valiant effort from the Frogs after falling behind big early in the game. They drop to 16-7 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
For the second consecutive weekend, the series will be decided on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
