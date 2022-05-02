Friday night has not been good to the TCU Horned Frogs as of late. UT's Pete Hansen, OSU's Justin Campbell, and now FSU's Parker Messick all had career-night victories against the Frogs. Three of the best pitchers in college baseball allowed two runs in 24 innings against the Horned Frogs.

Game 1

All-American and returning ACC pitcher of the year LHP Parker Messick dominated TCU on Friday night. Messick, the nations strikeout leader with 116 K's on the year, pitched seven innings of shutout ball, allowing just two hits and no walks while racking up 14 strikeouts. Messick did not allow a hit through five innings, and at one point struck out seven Frogs in a row.

TCU's Friday night starter Riley Cornelio, after a string of dominant performances earlier in the season, has hit a brick wall in his last two outings. In his last two outings against OSU and FSU, Cornelio lasted a combined 3.1 innings while allowing 11 earned runs. Cornelio did not record an out against the Seminoles and allowed four earned runs to score. Hopefully he is healthy, can flush these last two outings out, and contribute to the Frogs down the stretch.

Game 2

TCU had the lead early on Saturday, but let it slip away. The Frogs opened up the scoring in the 2nd inning courtesy of Bobby Goodloe and Kurtis Byrne.

Marcelo Perez was dealing and continued to put up zeros through 4 innings. He got some extra run support in the fourth inning via Porter Brown.

Who launched his first home run of the season, a two run shot to left center field.

Perez continued dealing to start the bottom of the 5th inning, striking out the 9 hole hitter catcher Colton Vincent. Florida State's leadoff hitter and perhaps hottest hitter, short stop Jordan Carrion would come to the plate next. Perez was in total control of the at bat, running the count to 1-2 before a fastball got away from him and ran up and into Carrion's wrist, granting him first base. The next two batters, DH Brett Roberts and LF James Tibbs would hit back-to-back home runs to tie it up and run Perez from the game. Luke Savage would enter the game and allow another run to take the loss as the Horned Frogs would not cross the plate again. Austin Krob got a couple of innings in as he works his way back from injury.

Game 3

Game 3 would go 3.5 innings before rain and lightning forced it to be canceled, with none of the stats accruing. Events that occurred but will not be recorded include Michael Petrie's first hit as a Frog, David Bishop's first RBI since returning from injury, and home runs from Braydon Taylor and Porter Brown. It would have been Brown's second home run in as many days.

Both of Brown's home runs were of the pinch hit variety.

FSU was leading 6-5 at the time of cancelation with TCU riding momentum. The game was canceled and none of the statistics will count.

While this was not the outcome the Frogs were looking for, the good news is that this was not a conference matchup and does not hurt the Frogs chances at winning the Big 12 regular season title. More good news is that Michael Petrie, Austin Krob and Porter Brown continue to round into form in hopes of contributing to TCU's title run down the stretch and into the postseason. Also David Bishop is back. Hopefully Cornelio can return to his exceptional form down the stretch and help lead the Frogs to consecutive Big 12 championships.

