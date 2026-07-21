Collegiate sports have entered a new era, one defined by NIL, the transfer portal, government involvement, and constant changes to NCAA rules and policies that keep reshaping recruiting, roster building, and how athletic departments operate. While much of the national conversation has centered on multimillion-dollar deals and bidding wars, TCU is taking a different approach and staying ahead of the changes.

Instead of treating name, image, and likeness (NIL) as just a recruiting weapon, the Horned Frogs are building a lasting model designed to help student-athletes succeed both during college and long after. TCU's philosophy goes way beyond contracts and money, emphasizing financial education, personal branding, player development, and community involvement.

I had the privilege of speaking with Ryan Peck, Senior Deputy Athletics Director of External Affairs and Revenue Generation, who offered great insight into what the NIL model looks like in Fort Worth. "We think about it in a couple of avenues," Ryan said. "One, how can we be the most NIL-friendly athletic department in the country? And two, how do we continue to utilize the above-the-cap dollars in a way that provides our coaches a competitive advantage so that we can continue to win and compete and elevate the university through athletics."

NIL Is Just One Piece of the Puzzle

Some fans assume NIL comes down to whoever offers the biggest deal. While money matters, especially in today's collegiate landscape, TCU believes the entire student-athlete experience ultimately wins out.

"There are inherent advantages that we have as an institution long before NIL," Peck said. "The way that we take care of our students, the student-athlete experience, and the way that we operate toward our teams set us apart."

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Peck said coaches consistently tell him they feel confident once recruits visit campus. As a former TCU student, I understand completely. The second I stepped on campus, I felt at home.

Between its facilities, academics, and campus, plus the pull of Fort Worth culture, TCU checks a lot of boxes. Add NIL opportunities on top, and it's no wonder the Horned Frogs have become a prime destination for athletes.

Culture Still Drives Retention

The culture just feels different across the entire TCU Athletics department. While players still transfer in and out, it seems to be less than at other universities. The athletic department and coaching staff at TCU have built a culture that's hard to leave. It's one that feels like a family while still striving for greatness. In a landscape where transforming has become the norm, I wanted to know what fuels TCU's retention, so I asked Peck why athletes stay.

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Peck credits TCU's coaching staff more than anyone else. He believes the Horned Frogs have some of the best coaches in the country, and they work hard to create a culture that athletes want to be a part of.

"They have the hard job to maintain that culture and understand fit and how they build that culture within their locker room," Peck said.

At TCU, winning, relationships, and culture remain central, and Peck believes Horned Frog athletes are more focused on winning and being team players because of it.

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He gave a lot of credit to the coaches, and rightly so, but Peck and the rest of the TCU athletics leadership deserve credit too for making this culture-building model a priority. One line from Peck stuck with me: "I still have a goal every day: How do I impact a student-athlete's life positively?" That's not someone who's simply in the business to make money. That's a leader ready to make an impact on young men and women, both during their time at TCU and long afterward.

Building More Than Athletes

TCU isn't focused solely on the top stars or its main revenue sports; it's focused on allocating dollars evenly across programs. Many fans assume the money just flows to football and basketball stars, and Peck hopes that perception changes. While plenty of athletes do command six-figure deals, TCU has a bigger goal: helping every student-athlete. He's always thinking about "how they can provide NIL opportunities to every student-athlete on our roster for every sport or help them build a brand or align with businesses".

Rather than pouring everything into one high-profile name, TCU works to create opportunities for athletes across every sport, including preparing them for life after their playing days. The focus isn't only on athletes in the present; it's on their future.

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TCU regularly connects student-athletes with investment professionals, business owners, and financial experts while offering tax assistance, financial education, and branding resources. The athletic department also partners with TCU's Neeley School of Business to help athletes navigate NIL through classes and mentorship.

Peck said the staff loves it when athletes ask questions about taxes and their future. He says, "I want them to be able to feel comfortable asking those questions in a safe space where it's not someone trying to take advantage of them." Whether it's how to invest $5,000, how taxes work, or how to build a personal brand, Peck wants athletes surrounded by trusted people, and TCU has worked hard to provide that support throughout their journey.

Fort Worth Plays a Big Part in Recruiting

I've covered this before, but Fort Worth is so important to TCU that it's worth repeating: sometimes the city itself becomes the difference-maker for athletics. Rather than relying solely on alumni donors, TCU has worked to connect athletes with businesses across one of the nation's fastest-growing regions.

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Peck believes Fort Worth gives TCU a major advantage in creating NIL opportunities. "The various TCU networks in Fort Worth, the number of businesses in the area—you combine those, and it provides an opportunity to open a door."

For Peck, successful NIL partnerships aren't one-and-done sponsorships; he believes businesses should view student-athletes as long-term marketing partners. "We have responsibility. We have to show an ROI," he said.

Instead of simply taking a business's money, TCU helps build commercials and campaigns featuring student-athletes from different sports. "You aren't just paying an actor to be in your commercial," Peck said. "You're going to get more hands and more resources behind it." This, he argues, should be far more appealing to businesses.

Changing the Public's View of NIL

Turn on the TV, and your first reaction to NIL might be negative — understandable, since that's often the only side you're shown. Negativity was my first thought too, until I dug deeper and listened to how NIL can be beneficial.

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Too often, the headlines fixate on luxury cars, massive contracts, or transfer-portal drama. Peck believes those stories overshadow the positive impact NIL is having.

"I think NIL, to me, has been perceived as a bad word," he said.

Instead, he wants fans across the nation to hear about athletes giving back to charities, supporting local businesses, and investing in their futures — using their dollars for good.

"When I hear of our young men and women who are giving back, who are supporting initiatives that are important to them, hopefully that helps the mindset change around it," Peck said.

TCU Will Continue to Evolve

TCU refuses to stand still. It will keep adapting as NIL and the broader college sports landscape evolve. Nobody knows exactly what's coming next, but TCU's philosophy is certain.

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The Horned Frogs want recruits to visit campus, experience the culture, build relationships, and understand that NIL is only a small part of what TCU offers.

"It's always more than just the dollar amount," Peck said.

For TCU, the goal isn't simply winning recruiting battles. It's building a culture where student-athletes grow as young professionals and people, all through the unique opportunities TCU and the Fort Worth community provide.

Why TCU? More Than an NIL Offer

While NIL continues to dominate the college sports conversation, Peck still believes the experience at TCU is the program's biggest advantage. I asked him: if he were sitting across from the parents of a recruit asking, "Why should my son choose TCU over another Power Four program?" — what would he say?

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"I would tell them: walk around, see it, experience it, and feel it," Peck said. "You can't put a value on those aspects of what makes this place special." He believes there are so many unique aspects of TCU that athletes simply fall in love with it.

A Message to TCU Fans

Peck believes fans still play one of the most important roles in TCU Athletics' success. Students and supporters make a difference every time they show up to cheer on the athletes in purple and white.

"I want you to continue to show up and continue to understand how these young men and women are giving their all any given game day for TCU," Peck said. "They're still going to have an impact on TCU, but bigger than that, TCU is going to have an impact on their life."

Even as college athletics evolves and costs rise, Peck hopes supporters never lose sight of what has always defined the department.

As the NCAA continues to change, TCU isn't trying to win the NIL race by handing out the biggest paycheck. Instead, the Horned Frogs are investing in a lasting model built on education, player development, business partnerships, knowledge, and a culture that extends well beyond the playing field.

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With support from Fort Worth's corporate community, a strong and growing alumni network, and a commitment to helping student-athletes grow on and off the field, TCU is building an NIL roadmap centered on long-term success, not just short-term payments. That vision starts with leaders like Ryan Peck and the rest of TCU Athletics, who have built one of the most hands-on NIL operations in college sports. As the rules keep changing, the university's mission stays the same: to give student-athletes the resources, relationships, and opportunities to succeed long after their playing careers end, and to build athletes who are proud to call TCU home.