TCU Baseball Preview: at DBU
The TCU Horned Frogs will travel down the road to take on the number 15-ranked Dallas Baptist Patriots.
TCU Head Coach Kirk Saarloos has announced that junior Kole Klecker will start on the mound. Klecker has been working back from an injury that kept him sidelined to start the season, and so far, he has pitched only two innings with two strikeouts. The Patriots will go with Ryan Borberg as their starter; he has a 1-1 record on the season with a 4.02 ERA in 15.2 IP.
For DBU, Tom Poole leads the team on average with a .377 average and recently had a four-game home run streak snapped. Third-year catcher Grant Jay has a .362 average with eight home runs on the season and is four away from tying the career record for the Patriots. Chayton Krauss and Michael Dattalo found grooves at the plate, with 11 and nine-game hitting streaks, respectively.
Frog Focus
1. Strosnider continues to hit
Strosnider has a nine-game hitting streak and is 17-32 at the plate in that time.
2. Sloan down the runs
Braedon Sloan has a 0.45 ERA which ranks first in the Big 12 and is sixth in the country.
3. Franco Homers
Noah Franco hit two home runs against ASU and leads the team with four on the season
4. Tough Outs
Chase Brunson and Isaac Cadena have reached safely in all 20 games this season.
5. Road Tested
TCU is 5-0 on the road so far this season
