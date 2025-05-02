West Virginia Once Again on Top of the Mountain(eers) in Week 12 Baseball Power Rankings
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, April 27. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected in next week’s Power Rankings.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (37-6, 16-3) continue to dominate on the baseball diamond this season. They sit atop the Big 12 standings with a 2-game lead over No. 2 Kansas. It's no shock that once again, they appear at the top of our weekly Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings.
The TCU Horned Frogs (32-13, 14-7) moved into second place in this week's Power Rankings, despite being a game back of Kansas in the standings. However, the margin between TCU and the Jayhawks is very small.
We have gathered a group of about 20 to vote on these Power Rankings each week. The group consists of many of the staff here at TCU Horned Frogs On SI, plus fans representing many of the teams in the Big 12. After each weekend, the group submits their votes, 1-14. Their votes are tabulated, and the results are provided below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings – Week 12 (Week of April 28)
Here are our Week 12 (Week 8 of conference play) Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans.
Power Rankings Highlights
- West Virginia remains the No. 1 team. For the second-straight week, no other team received first-place votes.
- Utah remained at No. 14 again this week.
- BYU and Texas Tech, once again, also received last-place votes.
- Seven teams, half the conference, remained in the same position they appeared in last week: Arizona State (#5), BYU (#13), Kansas (#3), Kansas State (#6), Oklahoma State (#9), Utah (#14), and West Virginia (#1).
- Arizona and UCF both dropped down two spots from last week.
- The other five teams - Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech - moved up or down just one spot from last week.
- Texas Tech had the largest fluctuation of spots (7) between their highest and lowest rankings. Oklahoma State and UCF each had a fluctuation of five spots between their highest and lowest rankings.
- Once again, West Virginia had the smallest fluctuation of spots (0) between its highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records are as of 4/27/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection.)
14. Utah (17-22, 5-16)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking this week: #12
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Kansas 0-3; series played in Salt Lake City.
13. BYU (20-21, 6-15)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking this week: #12
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by Arizona State 0-3; series played in Tempe.
12. UCF (23-30, 6-15)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking this week: #7
Lowest Ranking this week: #12
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept by West Virginia; series played in Orlando.
11. Houston (23-30, 7-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking this week: #9
Lowest Ranking this week: #12
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Kansas State 1-2; series played in Manhattan.
10. Texas Tech (15-24, 10-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking this week: #7
Lowest Ranking this week: #14
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Arizona 2-1; series played in Lubbock.
9. Oklahoma State (19-21, 7-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking this week: #8
Lowest Ranking this week: #13
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Cincinnati 1-2; series played in Cincinnati.
8. Baylor (27-16, 9-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking this week: #6
Lowest Ranking this week: #10
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to TCU 1-2; series played in Fort Worth.
7. Cincinnati (24-20, 10-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking this week: #6
Lowest Ranking this week: #10
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Oklahoma State 2-1; series played in Cincinnati.
6. Kansas State (26-18, 12-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking this week: #6
Lowest Ranking this week: #9
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Houston 2-1; series played in Manhattan
5. Arizona State (28-16, 14-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking this week: #4
Lowest Ranking this week: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept BYU 3-0; series played in Tempe.
4 Arizona (30-13, 13-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking this week: #3
Lowest Ranking this week: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Lost to Texas Tech 1-2; series played in Lubbock.
3. Kansas (35-10, 15-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3 (tie)
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #5
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept Utah 3-0; series played in Salt Lake City.
2. TCU (31-13, 14-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3 (tie)
Highest Ranking this week: #2
Lowest Ranking this week: #4
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Beat Baylor 2-1; series played in Fort Worth
1. West Virginia (37-5, 16-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking this week: #1
Lowest Ranking this week: #1
Last Week's Big 12 Series: Swept UCF 3-0; series played in Orlando.
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
