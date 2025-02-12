Where Does TCU Land In 2025 Preseason College Baseball Rankings?
Fire up ESPN+ and crack a window–OK, maybe not today–college baseball returns Friday! Following a disappointing 2024, the TCU Horned Frogs look to return to the postseason and make another run at the College World Series. While I certainly have high expectations, what do the folks that vote on national polls think of 2025 Frogball?
There's no "accepted" top 25 in college baseball, unlike football and basketball. The NCAA uses D1Baseball (a fine source!) while individual teams typically choose to accept whichever ranks their team highest. There's six national polls that I consider highly reliable.
So, I'll let you decide which to take as gospel to start the year. Where do the 2025 TCU Horned Frogs land in preseason college baseball polls?
TCU Baseball Not Unanimous Preseason Top 25 Team
Five of the six polls I'm looking at today feature TCU in its top 25. The outlier? Baseball America failed to rank the Frogs. Come season's end, BA will either be the most accurate on TCU or bulletin board material for Kirk Saarloos & Co.
Poll
TCU Rank
The Athletic/New York Times
24
Baseball America
NR
D1Baseball
23
NCBWA
23
Perfect Game
18
USA Today Coaches
23
Just how accurate these preseason rankings are and which one provides the most accuracy year over year swings wildly year over year. Last season, the top 10 across all polls were remarkably consistent, albeit in varying orders. Of those top 10, four finished inside the top 10 while four of the top seven (Wake Forest, LSU, TCU, and Vanderbilt) finished unranked.
D1Baseball landed 12 preseason top 25 teams in the final top 25 and were the highest on the two finalists: Tennessee and Texas A&M. They were also the most bullish on breakout NC State. However, Baseball America was the lone poll in 2024 to rank UC Irvine in the preseason, though it missed UC Santa Barbara altogether.
In total, Baseball America had the fewest top 25 preseason picks finish ranked while D1Baseball and the USA Today Coaches Poll tied for the most.
Big 12 Featured Plenty In Preseason Polls
Although Oklahoma and Texas depart the league, a couple interesting programs enter this season. Arizona and Arizona State bolster the depth of this league – the former ranks well in all six preseason polls while the latter could be a surprise team that finishes the season ranked.
Arizona places highest according to Perfect Game, coming in 12th to start the year. The Athletic ranks the Wildcats 15th while the other four polls place them 20th or 21st.
Oklahoma State is also a unanimous top 25 choice, ranking as highly as 13th at Baseball America and as low as 25th by Perfect Game.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.