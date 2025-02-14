Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week: TCU Faces Important Road Test
The Big 12 has one of the best matcups in the country this weekend and a couple of other games with massive implications for both teams.
Here is a look at the best games of the weekend and what to watch for in each of them.
Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week
Arizona State vs. TCU (Saturday 8 p.m. EST)
TCU and Arizona State meet in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday night, with both teams looking to gain momentum as conference play winds down. The Horned Frogs (13-11, 6-7 Big 12) aim to bounce back from recent struggles, while the Sun Devils (12-12, 3-10 Big 12) are desperate to turn things around after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Texas Tech.
Arizona State has been inconsistent at home, posting a .500 record in Tempe. The Sun Devils rely on their three-point shooting, averaging 9.1 makes per game, which could be a key factor against a TCU defense allowing 7.4 threes per contest. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs have found themselves in lopsided battles more often than not, holding a 5-7 record in double-digit games.
With both teams needing a boost in the Big 12 standings, expect a hard-fought contest in the desert.
No. 13 Arizona vs. No. 6 Houston (Saturday, 2 p.m. EST)
Two of the Big 12’s top teams collide on Saturday afternoon as No. 6 Houston travels to Tucson to take on No. 13 Arizona. The Cougars (20-4, 12-1 Big 12) are riding a three-game win streak and have dominated conference play, while the Wildcats (17-7, 11-3 Big 12) have been nearly unbeatable at home.
Arizona thrives on offense, averaging 82.3 points per game, but Houston’s elite defense will provide a major challenge. Key players to watch include Arizona’s Caleb Love, who has been the Wildcats’ go-to scorer, and Houston’s J’Wan Roberts, who has stepped up with 15.5 points per game over his last 10 outings.
With both teams battling for Big 12 supremacy, this game has the makings of a high-stakes thriller.
No. 10 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati (Saturday, 4 p.m. EST)
Iowa State has been nearly unstoppable at home this season, and the No. 10 Cyclones will look to keep that momentum rolling when they host Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.
Cincinnati will need another strong performance from Jizzle James, who is coming off a 25-point outing in a win over Utah. Iowa State counters with Keshon Gilbert, a steady playmaker, and Curtis Jones, who has been red-hot with 18.4 points per game over his last 10 contests.
With Iowa State battling for a top Big 12 seed and Cincinnati looking to play spoiler, this first meeting of the season could be an intriguing test for both teams.
