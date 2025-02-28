Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week: TCU Hosts a Hot UCF
This weekend in the Big 12 marks the beginning of March and all that comes with it.
Here is a look at the best games of the weekend and what to watch for in each of them.
Big 12 Basketball Games of the Week
TCU vs. UCF (Saturday, 4 p.m. EST)
TCU and UCF meet in a crucial Big 12 matchup on Saturday, with both teams looking to build momentum as the regular season winds down. The Horned Frogs have been strong at home, boasting a 13-2 record in Fort Worth, while the Knights are coming off a confidence-boosting win over Kansas State, led by Keyshawn Hall’s 26-point effort.
TCU has struggled in close games this season, but their defense will be key against a UCF squad that has been inconsistent on both ends. The Knights’ ability to hit from deep, with Darius Johnson leading the charge, could test the Horned Frogs’ perimeter defense.
TCU’s home-court advantage will be a factor, but UCF’s recent form makes this an intriguing battle. Expect a competitive contest as these Big 12 foes fight for positioning down the stretch.
No. 9 Iowa State vs. No. 22 Arizona (Saturday, 9 p.m. EST)
A top-25 showdown is set for Saturday night as No. 22 Arizona travels to face No. 9 Iowa State in a crucial Big 12 battle. The Cyclones have been nearly unstoppable at home, posting a dominant 14-1 record in Ames, while the Wildcats come in riding momentum after a win over Utah.
Iowa State thrives on attacking the paint, with Keshon Gilbert leading the way, while Arizona counters with a high-powered offense averaging over 81 points per game. Caleb Love continues to be a difference-maker for the Wildcats, but the challenge will be breaking through a tough Cyclones defense that has protected its home court all season.
With both teams jockeying for seeding in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament, expect an intense battle in Hilton Coliseum. Arizona will look to push the pace, while Iowa State aims to control the paint and dictate the tempo. This matchup has all the makings of a must-watch game.
Kansas vs. No. 10 Texas Tech (Saturday, 2 p.m. EST)
A pivotal Big 12 clash is set for Saturday afternoon as No. 10 Texas Tech travels to Lawrence to take on Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. The Red Raiders have been strong in conference play but will be tested against a Jayhawks squad that is tough to beat at home historically.
Kansas is coming off a big win over Colorado, led by Hunter Dickinson’s dominant 32-point performance. The Jayhawks' defense has been one of the best in the Big 12, but they’ll have their hands full against a Texas Tech team that thrives from beyond the arc, averaging nearly 10 made threes per game.
Kansas will look to impose its defensive presence, while Texas Tech aims to stretch the floor and capitalize on its perimeter shooting. Expect a competitive showdown in Lawrence.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.