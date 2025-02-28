Killer Frogs

TCU Men's Basketball Preview: UCF

The Frogs will host the Knights Saturday looking to get back to .500 in Big 12 play.

Nicholas Girimonte

Mar 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; UCF Knights guard Jaylin Sellers (24) shoots past TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
TCU (15-13, 8-9 Big 12) will host UCF (15-13, 6-11 Big 12) Saturday at 3 pm CT.

This will be the second game between these two teams this season. The Knights previously beat TCU 85-58 in Orlando a little over a month ago.

The Horned Frogs are coming off back-to-back losses in a road trip at Cincinnati and West Virginia, while UCF is on a two-game win streak with home victories over Utah and Kansas State.

With the position this TCU team is in, they basically need to run the table to be in NCAA Tournament consideration. Here are some keys to pulling out the victory in a must-win game.

Hall Monitors

Feb 15, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCF Knights guard Keyshawn Hall (4) warms up before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UCF guard Keyshawn Hall leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.1 points per game.

Last game against TCU, the 6-foot-7 hooper had 26 points and eight rebounds, really taking over the game in a Knight win. Containing Hall needs to be a priority for the Frogs Saturday.

David Punch was TCU's primary defender on the George Mason transfer in their first matchup. Expect the freshman forward to defend Hall again with his size and be a key factor in this one.

No Fouls, No Free Throws

Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs players huddle during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

UCF ranks first in the Big 12 in free throw shooting at 77.7 percent on the season.

TCU's team strength is their defense, ranking 33 of 364 teams nationally in defensive efficiency on KenPom at 97.6. The Frogs also rank third in the Big 12 in 3-point defense, allowing just 31.3 percent from deep.

This strong defense without fouling will be extremely important for the Frogs to both limit the Knights' scoring and keep their players out of foul trouble.

TCU has seen key players like Ernest Udeh Jr. and Noah Reynolds get in foul trouble for them in recent games, so keeping their roster as available as possible is crucial.

Start Fast

Feb 22, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward Trazarien White (13) dribbles against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

A big reason TCU has lost their last two games were very slow starts, putting them in a hole early.

The Frogs are 13-1 when leading by double-digits and 11-1 when leading at halftime, so if they can start fast, they have a good chance to retain that lead late.

Even if they keep the game close, fans have seen players like Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette make clutch shots late. TCU is 9-1 in games decided by five points or fewer on the season.

Last time out against UCF, the Knights got out to a 13-0 lead that the Frogs could not overcome. Right out of the gate, TCU needs to come out locked in.

How to Watch, Listen and Stream: UCF vs. TCU

Tipoff - 3 pm CT, Saturday, March 1st

Television - ESPN+

  • Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich
    Analyst: BJ Taylor

Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR

  • Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
    Analyst: Colin Boddicker
    Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
    SiriusXM: 385

