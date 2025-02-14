Big 12 Basketball Midweek Rundown: Classic Finishes Start Memorable Week
Here is a look at the results from the conference from Monday through Wednesday, including some incredible finishes and classic games.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Monday Results:
No. 6 Houston 76, Baylor 65
No. 6 Houston took care of business against Baylor, securing a 76-65 win for its third straight victory and 20th of the season. L.J. Cryer led the Cougars with 14 points, while Milos Uzan contributed 12 points and six assists in a well-balanced offensive effort.
Baylor kept pace offensively, shooting an impressive 58% and hitting 9 of 15 threes, but the Bears struggled to get stops when it mattered. Norchad Omier (19 points) and Langston Love (15 points) led the way, but Baylor’s road woes continued with a third straight loss away from home. Houston looked poised and in control, while Baylor’s struggles against ranked opponents on the road remain a glaring issue.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Tuesday Results:
No. 10 Iowa State 77, UCF 65
No. 10 Iowa State earned a solid 77-65 victory over UCF, relying on strong all-around performances from Keshon Gilbert (15 points) and Joshua Jefferson (13 points, 8 rebounds). UCF was led by Keyshawn Hall, who scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Mikey Williams added 14 points off the bench.
Despite UCF’s individual efforts, Iowa State's defense was the key to victory, holding one of the Big 12’s top-scoring teams to just 41.5% shooting overall and a dismal 23.1% from beyond the arc. Iowa State’s ability to stifle UCF’s offense while maintaining their own scoring balance was the difference in this comfortable win.
Kansas State 73, No. 13 Arizona 70
Kansas State continued its impressive turnaround, knocking off No. 13 Arizona 73-70 for its sixth straight win, with four of those victories coming against ranked teams. Dug McDaniel was the catalyst, pouring in a season-high 24 points while also contributing five steals.
Kansas State, which had lost six straight before this hot streak, played with confidence and resilience, holding off an Arizona team that had been surging. The Wildcats from Tucson got a strong effort from KJ Lewis and his 15 points off the bench, but they couldn’t find a late answer, missing a desperation shot at the buzzer.
No. 17 Kansas 71, Colorado 59
No. 17 Kansas secured a 71-59 win over Colorado, but it wasn’t as easy as the final score suggests. Kansas built a 14-point halftime lead, but Colorado fought back in the second half, cutting the deficit to just six before the Jayhawks finally pulled away late. KJ Adams’ clutch jumper with 1:31 left pushed the lead to 13, sealing the win.
Colorado, now on a brutal 13-game losing streak, got a strong effort from Sebastian Rancik, who had a season-high 19 points. Kansas has struggled with consistency, alternating wins and losses in its last seven games, but this was an important win to stay competitive in the Big 12 race.
Cincinnati 85, Utah 75
Cincinnati picked up its third straight win with an 85-75 victory over Utah, pulling away in the final minutes behind a dominant performance from Jizzle James. The guard matched his career high with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead the Bearcats.
Utah was paced by Gabe Madsen, who put up 28 points while attempting a staggering 22 three-pointers. The Utes battled back from multiple deficits, tying the game at 72 with under four minutes left, but Cincinnati responded with an 11-0 run to take control. The Bearcats looked poised in crunch time, while Utah’s late-game execution let the game slip away.
BYU 73, West Virginia 69
Egor Demin led the way with 16 points as BYU pulled out a hard-fought 73-69 win over West Virginia. Kanon Catchings added 11 points for the Cougars, who made key plays in the closing minutes to secure the victory. Toby Okani matched Demin with 16 points for the Mountaineers.
Demin’s clutch three-pointer as the shot clock expired put BYU ahead 68-65, but West Virginia briefly regained the lead on back-to-back baskets from Okani. However, Demin responded by sinking two free throws with under a minute left to put BYU ahead for good.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Wednesday Results:
TCU 73, Oklahoma State 72
Vasean Allette delivered a dramatic finish, hitting a deep three with just 0.8 seconds left to lift TCU past Oklahoma State, 73-72. The Horned Frogs led most of the way, but the Cowboys surged late, taking their first lead on an Abou Ousmane dunk with 18 seconds left. After TCU missed a potential go-ahead shot, Brandon Newman split a pair of free throws, setting the stage for Allette’s heroics.
Micah Robinson tipped a long inbound pass to Allette, who drained a turnaround three to stun Oklahoma State. Despite controlling much of the game, TCU had to battle until the final buzzer to escape with the win.
No. 12 Texas Tech 111, Arizona State 106
JT Toppin exploded for a career-high 41 points and 15 rebounds as No. 12 Texas Tech survived Arizona State, 111-106, in a thrilling double-overtime battle Wednesday night. Darrion Williams added 27 points and came up clutch with a steal and two free throws to put the Red Raiders ahead for good in the second OT. Williams also set up Toppin for a dunk in the final minute and hit a game-tying jumper with 25 seconds left in the first overtime.
Arizona State had five players score in double figures, led by Adam Miller with 22 points. The Red Raiders finished with their highest-scoring total ever in a Big 12 game, thanks to Toppin’s dominant performance and key plays from Williams and McMillian in crunch time.
