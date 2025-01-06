Big 12 Basketball Weekend Rundown: Iowa State Shines Above the Rest
Welcome to the Big 12 Basketball Weekend Rundown. Now that conference play is well underway, the Big 12 title picture is starting to become clearer.
In the Weekend Rundown, we will be examining where each ranked Big 12 team sits in the latest version of the AP Poll, as well as going over the results from this past weekend. Which teams looked impressive? Which ones were more disappointing?
Let's get started with the first Big 12 Weekend Rundown of 2025.
Big 12 in the AP Poll: Week 10
No. 3 Iowa State
No. 11 Kansas
No. 12 Houston
No. 21 West Virginia
The Big 12 has four teams ranked in the AP Poll in the Week 10 edition of the poll. Baylor was also ranked last week but fell out of the polls after a convincing loss to Iowa State. They have been replaced by West Virginia, who rose five spots to No. 21 after upsetting Kansas. The Cyclones remain No. 3 in the poll and are still on track for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas dropped four spots after its surprising upset loss to West Virginia. Meanwhile, Houston is up two spots to No. 12 after going undefeated last week. Cincinnati also dropped out of the poll after losing two games in a row.
Now, let's take a look at the results from this past weekend (rankings are from when the games were played).
Saturday's results:
The Horned Frogs got their first conference win of the season after defeating the Wildcats this past weekend. Noah Reynolds had 18 points to lead the Frogs to an important home victory. TCU is now 8-5 on the season and Kansas State drops to 7-6.
West Virginia 69, Oklahoma State 50
The Mountaineers got a very convincing home victory over the Cowboys and remain unbeaten in conference play. Javon Small had 24 points and 11 boards to secure the rout for the Mountaineers, who now improve to 11-2 overall. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State is 8-5 and 0-2 in the Big 12.
No. 3 Iowa State 74, No. 25 Baylor 55
This was supposed to be the best matchup of the weekend in the Big 12, but instead, it turned into a blowout. The Cylcones showed why they are one of the best teams in the country behind a strong performance from Keshon Gilbert with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Baylor is now out of the top 25 after its first conference loss.
No. 14 Houston 86, BYU 55
Houston made quick and easy work of the Cougars on Saturday behind 18 points from Emanuel Sharp. In a battle between two teams that have the same mascot, the Houston Cougars showed that despite both teams having a 10–3 record, there is a huge difference between the two of them.
Arizona 72, No. 16 Cincinatti 67
The Bearcats lost a battle with the Wildcats despite nearly coming back from a 19-point deficit. The loss was the second in a row for Cincinnati and caused them to fall out of the top 25. Meanwhile, the win helped Arizona improve to 2-0 in Big 12 play.
Arizona State 81, Colorado 61
The Sun Devils separated themselves early from Colorado and then coasted to a 20-point home victory for their first conference win of the year. The Buffaloes are now 0–2 and could have a long season ahead of them.
Texas Tech 93, Utah 65
This was one of the ugliest games in the entire country in college basketball this past weekend. Utah was absolutely blown out on its own home floor by Texas Tech. The Utes are now 0-2 in the conference and did not show any signs of life to protect their home floor against a conference opponent. On the other side, Texas Tech hopes that this is the start of a nice run with a slew of conference games on the horizon.
Sunday's results:
No. 7 Kansas 99, UCF 48
Kansas got the rebound victory that it needed by absolutely embarrassing UCF on the road. The 51-point victory represents the second-largest margin of victory in program history for the Jayhawks and immediately puts their season back on the right track after the disappointing upset earlier in the week at the hands of West Virginia. Unfortunately, for UCF, they were on the wrong end of a frustration-fueled blowout.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.