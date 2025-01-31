Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13 - Houston, ISU Top the List
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, January 26. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
At this moment in the Big 12 Men's Basketball season, there are the top five teams, and then there is everyone else.
In this week's Power Rankings, Houston remains on top, followed closely by Iowa State. The next three are very tightly bunched - Kansas, Arizona, and Texas Tech. And that was before Arizona's half-court shot on Monday night (that will be reflected in next week's Power Rankings).
Colorado once again comes in at No. 16 this week. However, Oklahoma State dropped down to No. 15 and holds only a slight edge over Colorado.
After Texas Tech at No. 5, there's a big drop to No. 6 Baylor. The next closest race comes with No. 10 Utah just squeaking ahead of No. 11 TCU.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- Approximately 20 Total Participants
- TCU FanNation (KillerFrogs) Editorial Staff (9) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from many of the Big 12 current schools (11); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 13 (week of January 27)
Here are our Week 13 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that Houston and Iowa State will battle until early March for the top spot and that Colorado, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State are seeing who can avoid being the bottom team.
Week 13 Power Rankings Highlights
- Houston remained at No. 1 for the second consecutive week.
- Iowa State, though, did also receive first-place votes.
- Colorado remains the No. 16 team in our Power Rankings.
- Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State also received last-place votes.
- BYU made the biggest move, moving up three spots. Other teams that moved up week-over-week include Baylor (1), Kansas State (1), and Texas Tech (1).
- TCU and West Virginia both dropped two spots from where they landed in Week 12. Other teams that dropped down just one spot include Oklahoma State and UCF.
- Eight teams, half of the league, remained the same as last week - Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, and Utah.
- This week, four teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking - Arizona State (8), BYU (6), Cincinnati (7), and UCF (7).
- Houston and Colorado had the lowest fluctuation (1) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 1/26/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Colorado (9-10, 0-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to BYU 67-83; Lost at Arizona 63-78
15. Oklahoma State (10-9, 2-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Arizona 78-92; Lost at Texas Tech 54-64
14. Kansas State (8-11, 2-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Baylor 62-70; Beat #23 West Virginia 73-60
13. Arizona State (11-8, 2-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 65-57; Lost to #3 Iowa State 61-76
12. Cincinnati (12-7, 2-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Texas Tech 71-81; Lost at BYU 52-80
11. TCU (10-9, 3-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost to Kansas 61-74; Lost to UCF 58-85
10. Utah (11-8, 3-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at #7 Houston 36-70; Lost to Baylor 61-76
9. UCF (13-6, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at #3 Iowa State 83-108; Beat TCU 83-58
8. BYU (13-6, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Colorado 83-67; Beat Cincinnati 80-52
7. #23 West Virginia (13-6, 4-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Lost to Arizona State 57-65; Lost to Kansas State 60-73
6. Baylor (13-6, 5-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Kansas State 70-62; Beat Utah 76-61
5. Texas Tech (15-4, 6-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 81-71; Beat Oklahoma State 64-54
4. Arizona (13-6, 7-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 92-78; Beat Colorado 78-63
3. #12 Kansas (14-5, 5-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat TCU 74-61; Lost to #7 Houston 86-92 2OT
2. #3 Iowa State (17-2, 7-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat UCF 108-83; Beat Arizona State 76-61
1. #7 Houston (16-3, 8-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat Utah 70-36; Beat #12 Kansas 92-86 2OT
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.