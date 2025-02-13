Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 15 - Houston Unanimously Reigns
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, February 9. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
As the Big 12 Men's Basketball season approaches the finish line, it's still a race at the top as to how the teams will finish. In our weekly Power Rankings, Houston is once again at the top spot, a spot they've held since mid-January. This week, though, was the first time that the Cougars were unanimously selected by our panel of voters.
Last week, we saw both Arizona and Texas Tech replace Iowa State and Kansas in the second and third spots. This week, they are still there, but the Wildcats jumped ahead of the Red Raiders for the second spot.
Colorado remains at the bottom of this week's Power Rankings, but unlike last week, its placement was not unanimous. Oklahoma State also garnered a couple of last-place votes this week.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- Approximately 20 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (9) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from many of the Big 12 current schools (11); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 15 (week of February 10)
Here are our Week 15 Big 12 Men's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us the race for the Big 12 title and final standings have a long way to go before we know what the tournament bracket will look like. Teams like Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Arizona are getting hot just at the right time.
Week 15 Power Rankings Highlights
- Houston remained at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.
- Colorado remained the No. 16 team in our Power Rankings.
- Oklahoma State also received last-place votes.
- Cincinnati jumped up the highest this week, moving up three spots. Other teams that moved up week-over-week include Arizona (1) and Kansas State (2).
- UCF dropped further than any other team, moving down four spots this week. Arizona State and Texas Tech each fell one spot.
- Ten teams remained the same as last week: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, and West Virginia.
- This week, three teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Arizona State (7), Kansas State (13), and West Virginia (6).
- Houston had the lowest fluctuation (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 2/9/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Colorado (9-14, 0-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Utah 59-72; Lost to #5 Houston 59-69
15. Oklahoma State (12-11, 4-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at #5 Houston 63-72; Beat Arizona State 86-73
14. Arizona State (12-11, 3-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Kansas State 70-71; lost at Oklahoma State 73-86
13. UCF (13-10, 4-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Cincinnati 83-93; lost at Baylor 76-91
12. Utah (13-10, 5-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat Colorado 72-59; Lost at West Virginia 61-72
11. Cincinnati (14-9, 4-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat UCF 93-83; Beat BYU 84-66
10. TCU (12-11, 5-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 65-60; Lost at #8 Iowa State 52-82
9. Kansas State (12-11, 6-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 71-70; Beat #16 Kansas 81-73
8. West Virginia (15-8, 6-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost at TCU 60-65; Beat Utah 72-61
7. BYU (15-8, 6-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Lost to #20 Arizona 74-85; Lost at Cincinnati 66-84
6. Baylor (15-8, 7-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Lost a #13 Texas Tech 59-73; Beat UCF 91-76
5. #16 Kansas (16-7, 7-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat #8 Iowa State 69-52; Lost at Kansas State 73-81
4. #8 Iowa State (18-5, 8-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Lost at #16 Kansas 52-69; Beat TCU 82-52
3. #13 Texas Tech (18-5, 9-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Baylor 73-59; Lost at #20 Arizona 73-82
2. #20 Arizona (17-6, 11-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat BYU 85-74; Beat #13 Texas Tech 82-73
1. #5 Houston (19-4, 11-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 72-63; Beat Colorado 69-59
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
