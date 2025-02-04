Big 12 Weekend Basketball Recap: Texas Tech Stuns Houston
Texas Tech beat Houston in an overtime thriller, which was Houston's first in-conference loss of the year. Houston was a 9.5-point favorite; this was their first loss in 13 games. Kansas State beat Iowa State as a 15.5-point underdog, which was Iowa State's second loss in a row after starting 17-2.
TCU beat Colorado 68-57.
TCU forward David Punch scored a season-high 19 points against the Buffaloes. Colorado was led by forward Andrej Jakimovski with 13 points. Colorado stuffed the stat sheet against the Horned Frogs, but the Buffs had twice as many turnovers, which was a key determining factor of the game. TCU converted 28 points off of 15 turnovers. These points made all the difference; Colorado only scored eight points off of eight turnovers.
Colorado has not won a conference game this season and has not won a game since mid-December. TCU plays West Virginia this Wednesday, and Colorado plays at Utah.
#20 Arizona beat Arizona State 81-72
Arizona guard Caleb Love scored 27 points during this in-state matchup. Guard Jaden Bradly added 14 points in the Wildcats' fourth straight win. Love shot five for nine from the three-point line. He was ejected with under a minute left alongside Arizona State guard BJ Freeman. Arizona shot 21 for 22 on free throws, which crushed Arizona State's 71.4% on free throws.
Freeman led Arizona State with 19 points in their loss. In the first half, there were 19 fouls; things got less chippy in the second half. Arizona plays at BYU, and Arizona State plays Kansas State on Tuesday.
Kansas State beat #8 Iowa State 80-61.
Kansas State pulled off maybe the biggest upset of the week by beating Iowa State in Ames by 19 points. This victory ended the Wildcats' 15-game road losing streak, whose last road win was last season. The Cyclones 29-game home winning streak was ended with this game.
Iowa State recorded a season-high 18 turnovers in this loss. The Wildcats also recorded a season-high 22 fouls in a game but managed to win. Iowa State played Kansas on Monday night and lost 52-69. Kansas State plays Arizona State on Tuesday.
Oklahoma State beat Utah 81-72.
During their victory, Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson scored 20 points and shot four for four from the three-point line. Oklahoma State forward Robert Jennings II and guard Jamyron Keller shot four for four from the three-point line.
Utah was led by forward Ezra Ausar, who scored 18 points. Oklahoma State led the entire game after a 9-1 run to start. Between the two teams, there were 54 fouls. Utah plays Colorado on Wednesday, and Oklahoma State plays #5 Houston on Tuesday night.
Baylor beat #16 Kansas 81-70.
Baylor came back from a 19-point deficit going into halftime, and guard Robert O. Wright scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half. Prior to their win against Iowa State last night, Kansas had lost two straight games to ranked opponents. This was Kansas' biggest comeback allowed in program history.
Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe scored 14 points before leaving the game early with a knee injury. Kansas center Hunter Dickson led the team in points and rebounds with 20 and 5. The Jayhawks struggled offensively in the second half, shooting just 36%. Kansas beat Iowa State last night 69-52, and Baylor plays #13 Texas Tech on Tuesday.
BYU beat UCF 81-75
BYU forward Richie Saunders scored 22 points in the Cougars win. Sanders made six three-pointers as well. Cougars forward Mawot Mag scored 19 while shooting 50% from the three-point line. UCF shot 37% on field goals; BYU shot 9% higher which shows how efficient the Cougars were in this matchup. BYU plays Arizona on Tuesday, and UCF hosts Cincinnati on Wednesday.
West Virginia beat Cincinnati 63-50.
West Virginia guard Javon Small scored 19 points with nine assists in their win over the Bearcats. Small averages 19.1 points per game, which leads the Big 12. He averages almost a whole point higher than UCF's Keyshawn Hall, who is in second place. West Virginia had a double-digit lead for most of the game and never gave up. West Virginia plays TCU on Wednesday, and Cincinnati plays UCF.
Texas Tech beat Houston 82-81 in OT.
Texas Tech guard Chance McMillian scored 24 points and had five rebounds during their upset. Red Raiders guard Elijah Hawkins scored 17 points and had six rebounds. Texas Tech led by one going into halftime and had a 6-point run right off the gate, which kept them alive during their offensive struggles. McMillian won the game in overtime by making two free throws with 16 seconds left to secure the Red Raiders victory. Texas Tech plays Baylor on Tuesday, and Houston plays Oklahoma State.
Big 12 Standings:
1. #5 Houston 17-4 (9-1)
2. #20 Arizona 15-6 (9-1)
3. #13 Texas Tech 17-4 ( 8-2)
4. #8 Iowa State 17-4 (7-3)
5. BYU 15-6 (6-4)
6. #16 Kansas15-6 (6-4)
7. Baylor 14-7 (6-4)
8. West Virginia14-7 (5-5)
9. UCF 13-8 (4-6)
10. Utah 12-9 (4-6)
11. TCU 11-10 (4-6)
12. Cincinnati 10-11 (4-6)
13. Arizona State 12-9 (3-7)
14. Oklahoma State 11-10 (3-7)
15. Cincinnati 12-9 (2-8)
16. Colorado 9-10 (0-10)
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.