Big 12 Weekend Recap: Houston Rallies in Victory Over Kansas
This week, the Big 12 was chock full of blowouts. BYU beat Cincinnati 80-52, a 28-point deficit, and BYU scored 52 points in the second half. TCU lost to UCF 85-58, a 27-point deficit. These were the worst losses by a large margin.
UCF guard Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points in routing TCU for the Knights' largest margin of victory of the season. The Horned Frogs were one for 20 on three-point shots, which is an abysmal 5%. UCF did a great job of turning turnovers into points. On 10 forced turnovers, the Knights had 20 points, whereas TCU forced seven turnovers, which led to nine points. UCF led in every shooting statistic by almost 10% more accuracy, which displays the overall skill gap during the game.
UCF had lost to back-to-back ranked opponents going into this game and came out hot, wanting to make a statement. The Knights opened with a 13-0 run and kept the gas going throughout the game. The closest gap between the two teams was six points, at 25-19. TCU plays at Texas Tech this Wednesday, and UCF plays #12 Kansas tomorrow.
#3 Iowa State beat Arizona State 76-61
Iowa State guard Curtis Jones scored 33 points while Iowa State pulled away late from Arizona State. The Cyclones did not score for the game's first three minutes and trailed by seven at halftime. Iowa State shut down Arizona State's offense and went on a 19-3 run to close out the game.
Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson scored 13 points and 10 rebounds in their victory. He led the game in rebounds and was critical for the Cyclones' win. Both teams only had three players come off the bench and play, with Arizona State's having much more impact. Iowa State plays at Arizona on Monday(today), and Arizona State plays at Colorado on Tuesday.
Arizona beat Colorado 78-63
Colorado has lost eight straight games, all of which were conference games. Early in the season, the Buffs beat Connecticut, and things were looking positive; since then, things have only gone downhill. Arizona has won 10 of its last 11 games and has dominated conference play.
Arizona guard Anthony Dell'Orso led the Wildcats with 20 points. Colorado was more well-rounded in scoring, with three players having over 10 points in their starting five. Arizona had two players with 10+ points in their starting rotation, plus their sixth man. Colorado plays Arizona State on Tuesday, and Arizona plays Iowa State today.
Baylor beat Utah 76-61.
Baylor forward Norchad Omier scored 22 points and 12 rebounds in their victory over Utah. Bears guard VJ Edgecombe had 21 points and six rebounds. These two, along with guard Robert O. Wright III, were critical in Baylor's outscoring Utah 15-8 in the final six minutes. Baylor's offense scored very effectively and made 85% of free throws. Utah had 18 points on fast breaks, which is more than double Baylor's points off fast breaks.
Baylor had a nine-point run near the beginning of the game, which gave them a 13-11 lead. Later in the game, Baylor had a 13-point run, which cemented their lead for the rest of the game. Utah plays Cincinnati on Tuesday, and Baylor will travel to BYU on Tuesday.
Kansas State beat #23 West Virginia 73-60
Kansas State guards Dug McDaniel and David N'Guessan combined for 29 points in their upset over West Virginia. West Virginia guard Javon Small scored 22 points in their loss. Small is the leading scorer in the Big 12. The Wildcats started with a 19-2 lead and never relented. Kansas State guard C.J. Jones came off the bench and scored 10 points.
West Virginia is averaging around 70 points per game, which they have failed to reach for two straight games. They lost both games they failed to reach the point total. West Virginia plays #7 Houston on Wednesday, and Kansas plays Oklahoma State.
#7 Houston beat #12 Kansas 92-86
This game went down to the wire in both the second ending of the second half, and Houston tied the first overtime after being down six points. Houston forward J'Wan Roberts led the team with 24 points and nine rebounds. Roberts hit two free throws to get the game to overtime. Houston guard Mylik Wilson came off the bench and had 18 points and six rebounds. Kansas guard Zeke Mayo had 16 points and nine rebounds during their loss.
Houston plays at West Virginia on Wednesday, and Kansas hosts UCF on Tuesday.
BYU beat Cincinnati 80-52
This was the largest loss in the Big 12 of the week, and this is Cincinnati's largest loss of the year. BYU forward Richie Saunders scored 21 points with five rebounds and made five of six 3-point shots. Cincinnati cut the lead down to five points at one point. The Cougars then went on a 14-2 run and never looked back. Cincinnati guard Simas Lukosius led the team with 14 points during their defeat. Cincinnati plays at Utah on Tuesday, and BYU hosts Baylor on Tuesday.
Texas Tech beat Oklahoma State 64-54
Texas Tech guard Chance McMillian scored 14 points and had six rebounds en route to their victory. Oklahoma State guard Bryce Thompson led the game with 17 points. This is his eighth consecutive game with 15 or more points. Red Raiders forward Federiko Federiko had eight points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Texas Tech led 37-27 going into halftime and kept the lead for the rest of the game. Oklahoma State plays Kansas State on Wednesday, and Texas Tech hosts TCU on Wednesday.
Big 12 Standings:
1. #7 Houston 16-3 (8-0)
2. #3 Iowa State 17-2 (7-1)
3. Arizona 13-6 ( 7-1)
4. Texas Tech 15-4 (6-2)
5. #12 Kansas 14-5 (5-3)
6. Baylor 13-6 (5-3)
7. UCF 13-6 (4-4)
8. BYU 13-6 (4-4)
9. #23 West Virginia 13-6 (4-4)
10. Utah 11-8 (3-5)
11. TCU 10-9 (3-5)
12. Cincinnati 12-7 (2-6)
13. Arizona State 11-8 (2-6)
14. Oklahoma State 10-9 (2-6)
15. Kansas State 8-11 (2-6)
16. Colorado 9-10 (0-8)
