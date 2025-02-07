Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 14 - TCU, KSU Then Everyone Else
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, February 2. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
Before anyone starts complaining, re-read that disclaimer once again! The Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings listed below are based on games through Sunday, February 2. As such, the TCU Horned Frogs remain in the top spot. But unlike last week when it was a unanimous decision, this week, Kansas State did receive some first-place votes. But those votes were BEFORE the two teams played this week. The fact that KSU won that game, should be reflected on NEXT week's rankings, unless the Wildcats stumble over the weekend.
Houston remains in last place this week. UCF remains at No. 15, but they continue to widen their margin over the Cougars.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 15 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (8) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from a few of the Big 12 schools (7); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 14 (week of February 3)
Here are our Week 14 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It told us that TCU and K-State are clearly a step above the rest of the league. The two will battle for the rest of the regular season to see which team ends up with the championship
Week 14 Power Rankings Highlights
- TCU remains the No. 1 team in the league.
- Kansas State remains in second place and did receive first-place votes. Again, the head-to-head game this week will be reflected on next week's rankings.
- Houston remains the No. 16 team in the league.
- Texas Tech and UCF also received last-place votes.
- Only four teams moved week over week, with Oklahoma State and Baylor once again flipping spots at Nos. 3 and 4, while Arizona State and BYU flipped at Nos. 13 and 14.
- The 12 other teams remain in the same spot they were in last week.
- This week, only one team had six or more spots between its highest and lowest ranking—Iowa State (6).
- TCU and Houston had the lowest fluctuation (1) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 2/2/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Houston (5-17, 1-10)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Cincinnati 65-73; Lost at UCF 56-70
15. UCF (8-12, 1-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Baylor 64-75 Beat Houston 70-56
13. BYU (11-10, 2-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Colorado 66-67; Beat Arizona State 77-67
14. Arizona State (8-15, 2-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at #24 Oklahoma State 71-83; Lost to BYU 67-77
12. Texas Tech (14-10, 3-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Kansas 50-57; Lost at Colorado 51-67
11. Kansas (14-8, 4-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 57-50; Lost to #11 Kansas State 64-91
10. Cincinnati (13-7, 5-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat Houston 73-65; Lost at Baylor 59-98
9. Arizona (14-9, 5-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Lost at Utah 58-67
8. Colorado (15-6, 6-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat BYU 67-66; Beat Texas Tech 67-51
7. Iowa State (15-9, 6-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to #11 Kansas State 79-87 in OT; Lost to #9 TCU 69-82
6. Utah (16-5, 7-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Beat Arizona 67-58
5. #21 West Virginia (17-4, 7-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Beat #24 Oklahoma State 54-37
3. Baylor (18-5, 8-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat UCF 75-64; Beat Cincinnati 98-59
4. #24 Oklahoma State (18-4, 8-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 83-71; Lost to #21 West Virginia 37-54
2. #11 Kansas State (21-2, 9-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Iowa State 87-79; Beat Kansas 91-64
1. #9 TCU (21-2, 9-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Midweek Bye; Beat Iowa State 82-69
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
