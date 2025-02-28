Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17- TCU Stays on Top; Baylor Moves to No. 2
Disclaimer: The rankings below are for the games played through Sunday, February 23. Midweek games played since Sunday will be reflected on next week’s Power Rankings.
After going 2-0 last week with double-digit wins over Arizona State and No. 17 West Virginia, the TCU Horned Frogs remain the No. 1 team in this week's penultimate installment of our Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings.
There was movement, though, for the second-place spot. Ahead of a winner-take-all final game of the regular season, Baylor bumped ahead of Kansas State this week to take the No. 2 spot in our weekly Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings. It marks the first time this season that Kansas State has not held the second spot.
The only other changes this week compared to Week 16's rankings also occurred in the top five, with Oklahoma State taking over the No. 4 spot, pushing West Virginia down to No. 5. Teams Nos. 6-16 did not change.
Houston remains in last place this week. UCF remains at No. 15, but they continue to widen their margin over the Cougars. However, only six total points separate No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 14 Arizona State and UCF.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
We have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 15 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI Editorial Staff (8) - this represents about half of our staff
- One to two fans from a few of the Big 12 schools (7); we are still searching for volunteers from the schools not represented to participate each week.
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below. For the most part, our voters are not considering this week's midweek games. However, some may have considered those games depending on when their votes were submitted.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings – Week 17 (week of February 23)
Here are our Week 17 Big 12 Women's Basketball Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists and fans representing many of the 16 teams in the conference. What did this week tell us? It said to us that the top six teams will continue to battle it out until every regular season game has been played.
Week 17 Power Rankings Highlights
- TCU remains the No. 1 team in the league and was the only team to receive first-place votes.
- For the first time this season, Baylor narrowly edged out Kansas State for the No. 2 spot.
- Houston remains the No. 16 team in the league. No other team received last-place votes this week.
- Only four teams moved week over week, and they were the ones in the Top Five mentioned above: Baylor and Kansas State flipped spots, and Oklahoma State and West Virginia flipped spots.
- The 12 other teams remain in the same spot they were in last week.
- This week, only two teams had five or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking: Cincinnati (5) and Kansas (5).
- TCU and Houston - had the lowest fluctuation (0) between their highest and lowest rankings.
(Team records and AP Top 25 rank are as of 2/23/25; games since then were not considered when voters made their selection)
16. Houston (5-22, 1-15)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at Iowa State 53-54; Lost to Arizona 72-74 in OT
15. UCF (10-16, 3-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Kansas 58-63; Beat Texas Tech 61-60
14. Arizona State (9-19, 3-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to #10 TCU 66-82; Beat BYU 85-73
13. Texas Tech (14-15, 3-13)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost to Cincinnati 56-59; Lost at UCF 60-61
12. BYU (13-14, 4-12)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Arizona 57-65; Lost at Arizona State 73-85
11. Kansas (15-12, 5-11)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Beat UCF 63-58; Lost at #12 Kansas State 60-90
10. Cincinnati (15-11, 7-9)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 59-56; Lost to Utah 65-92
9. Arizona (17-12, 8-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Beat BYU 57-65; Beat Houston 74-72 in OT
8. Colorado (17-10, 8-8)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to #19 Baylor 62-84; Lost to #24 Oklahoma State 65-82
7. Iowa State (19-10, 10-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Houston 64-53; Lost at #19 Baylor 52-67
6. Utah (21-6, 12-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Lost to #24 Oklahoma State 64-68; Beat Cincinnati 92-65
5. #17 West Virginia (21-6, 11-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat #12 Kansas State 70-57; Lost at #10 TCU 50-71
4. #24 Oklahoma State (22-5, 12-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #6
Last Week: Beat Utah 68-64; Beat Colorado 82-65
3. #12 Kansas State (25-4, 13-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Lost at #17 West Virginia 57-70; Beat Kansas 90-60
2. #19 Baylor (24-5, 14-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Beat Colorado 84-62; Beat Iowa State 67-52
1. #10 TCU (26-3, 14-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #1
Last Week: Beat Arizona State 82-66; Beat #17 West Virginia 71-50
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
