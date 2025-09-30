Conference Schedule Released For TCU Women's Basketball
TCU women’s basketball unveiled its Big 12 Conference schedule last week.
The defending Big 12 champions open conference play at home on Dec. 20 against Kansas State. Combined with the nonconference schedule, TCU will play 18 home games. The Horned Frogs own the nation’s third-longest home winning streak (24 games) and posted a 21-0 record inside Schollmaier Arena last season.
The conference schedule features seven NCAA Tournament teams from 2024-25 and a season-ending clash versus Baylor on March 1. The Horned Frogs twice play back-to-back conference road games - at Utah and BYU (Dec. 31 and Jan. 3) and at Colorado and Baylor (Feb. 8 and 12).
If TCU, which has nine newcomers and five returning players, repeats as conference champions, it would become the fifth team in Big 12 history to do so alongside Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas Tech. These three matchups could play a major role in determining which team takes the conference crown.
Kansas State, Dec. 20
Last season, Kansas State and TCU constantly battled for the top spot in the conference standings. The Wildcats held the tie-breaker after beating the Horned Frogs in Manhattan, but then faltered over the last month of the season, losing four of their last seven games. Kansas State, like TCU, lost several key pieces from last year’s squad, but should be able to reload and compete for a conference title.
Oklahoma State, Jan. 7
Oklahoma State handed TCU its first of two conference losses last season. Losses to BYU, Kansas, and Houston ultimately ended the Cowgirls' conference title hopes, but they bring back several key pieces from that team, including first-team All-Big 12 guard Stailee Heard. Adding BYU transfer guard Amari Whiting and Heard’s sister Tyla from Oral Roberts will strengthen a backcourt that also features All-Big 12 honorees Micah Gray and Jaydn Wooten.
Baylor - Away, Feb. 12; Home, March 1
TCU worked out a lot of demons by beating Baylor not once, not twice, but three times in 2025. The first victory snapped a 35-year losing streak to the Bears while games two and three secured the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, respectively. For the second year in a row, TCU and Baylor will face off in the regular season finale. Even if the game lacks last season’s winner-take-all drama, there’s no doubt the Bears will play with an extra edge in an effort to shift things back in their favor.
2025-26 TCU Women's Basketball Schedule
Nov. 6 vs. NC A&T
Nov. 9 vs. Sam Houston
Nov. 12 vs. Tennessee State
Nov. 16 at NC State
Nov. 20 vs. Tarleton
Nov. 23 vs. UTRGV
Nov. 27 vs. Richmond #
Nov. 28 vs. UAB #
Dec. 3 vs. Incarnate Word
Dec. 6 vs. UTEP
Dec. 14 vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 16 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dec. 20 vs. Kansas State
Dec. 31 at BYU
Jan. 3 at Utah
Jan. 7 vs. Oklahoma State
Jan. 11 vs. Arizona State
Jan. 14 at West Virginia
Jan. 17 vs. Arizona
Jan. 19 vs. Ohio State*
Jan. 24 at UCF
Jan. 29 vs. Kansas
Feb. 1 at Texas Tech
Feb. 4 vs. Houston
Feb. 8 at Colorado
Feb. 12 at Baylor
Feb. 15 vs. West Virginia
Feb. 18 at Houston
Feb. 22 vs. Iowa State
Feb. 25 at Cincinnati
March 1 vs. Baylor
March 4-8 – Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
# - Cancun Challenge
* - Coretta Scott King Classic in Newark, N.J.