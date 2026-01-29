Killer Frogs

Kansas Players to Watch When TCU Faces the Jayhawks

In this week's "Know Your Foe," a closer look at the Kansas players who could swing Thursday's matchup against TCU in Fort Worth.
Nate Cross|
Kansas women's basketball's Laia Conesa (6) dribbles the ball during Late Night in the Phog, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Allen Fieldhouse .
Kansas women's basketball's Laia Conesa (6) dribbles the ball during Late Night in the Phog, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at Allen Fieldhouse . | Jesse Bruner/Special to The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kansas Jayhawks (13–8) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (19–2) on Thursday afternoon, January 29, at 5 PM CT. The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a bounce-back win against UCF. The Frogs will aim for their second straight win as they take on Kansas. The Jayhawks will seek their third straight win and a win against a top-15 team.

Here are some key Kansas players that TCU fans should know before the game.

Kansas Basketball Players to Watch

#25 Jaliya Davis

Forward from Overland Park, Kansas. Freshman

The 6'2 freshman forward has been such a big piece, if not the biggest piece, for this team this season. She is very good at scoring from the inside post and has a strong ability to get to the basket with force. Davis is really physical and will go up no matter the size and height difference of her opponent. She is also very quick, allowing her to guard guards that might be quicker. She is smaller than TCU's forwards, but TCU should not take her lightly because she will make them work.

Jaliya Davis' Season Statistics

Points

20.8

Rebounds

5.4

Assists

1.1

Blocks

1.0

Steals

0.6

Three Point %

0.0

Field Goal %

65.4%

#12 S'Mya Nichols

Guard from Overland Park, Kansas. Junior

S’Mya Nichols is a do-it-all guard for Kansas. She leads the team in assists and is second in scoring. She is one of the most talented and best playmaking guards in the Big 12. She has excellent court vision and really thrives on creating open looks for her teammates. She is extremely good at driving to the basket and drawing fouls to get to the line. Nichols is also a solid shooter, making her a threat from almost anywhere on the court. The Horned Frogs must play smart and disciplined, or else she will make them get into foul trouble early.

S'Mya Nichols' Season Statistics

Points

17.6

Rebounds

3.1

Assists

5.0

Blocks

0.1

Steals

1.0

Three Point %

40.0%

Field Goal %

48.4%

#21 Elle Evans

Guard from Edwardsville, Illinois. Senior

Elle Evans is one of the most dangerous and most explosive players on the Kansas roster. While her production this season has been down, and it may not seem like it, she is not one to take lightly. She is an elite shooter, especially from behind the arc, and she draws defenders' attention, freeing up her teammates. Evans has such a quick release with great accuracy, making her extremely dangerous. Her size also allows her to shoot over guards at any time. She is a consistent weapon, and TCU must keep eyes on her at all times, because if she is left open, she will make them pay, especially from behind the arc.

Head-to-Head Team Stats

Kansas

Stats

TCU

73.3

Points

80.9

65.3

Points Against

53.2

48%

Field Goal %

48%

34.1

Rebounds

42.8

15.4

Assists

19.3

3.4

Blocks

5.8

7.2

Steals

7.7

Published
Nathan Cross
NATE CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

