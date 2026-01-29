The Kansas Jayhawks (13–8) will take on the TCU Horned Frogs (19–2) on Thursday afternoon, January 29, at 5 PM CT. The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a bounce-back win against UCF. The Frogs will aim for their second straight win as they take on Kansas. The Jayhawks will seek their third straight win and a win against a top-15 team.

Here are some key Kansas players that TCU fans should know before the game.

Kansas Basketball Players to Watch

#25 Jaliya Davis

Forward from Overland Park, Kansas. Freshman

The 6'2 freshman forward has been such a big piece, if not the biggest piece, for this team this season. She is very good at scoring from the inside post and has a strong ability to get to the basket with force. Davis is really physical and will go up no matter the size and height difference of her opponent. She is also very quick, allowing her to guard guards that might be quicker. She is smaller than TCU's forwards, but TCU should not take her lightly because she will make them work.

Freshman Jaliya Davis finished with 22 points on 7-8 FG and 8-12 FT today in @KUWBball 83-61 win over Kansas State.



Davis has earned 3-straight @Big12Conference Freshman of the Week honors. pic.twitter.com/JhiIbZDq6g — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 26, 2026

Jaliya Davis' Season Statistics Points 20.8 Rebounds 5.4 Assists 1.1 Blocks 1.0 Steals 0.6 Three Point % 0.0 Field Goal % 65.4%

#12 S'Mya Nichols

Guard from Overland Park, Kansas. Junior

S’Mya Nichols is a do-it-all guard for Kansas. She leads the team in assists and is second in scoring. She is one of the most talented and best playmaking guards in the Big 12. She has excellent court vision and really thrives on creating open looks for her teammates. She is extremely good at driving to the basket and drawing fouls to get to the line. Nichols is also a solid shooter, making her a threat from almost anywhere on the court. The Horned Frogs must play smart and disciplined, or else she will make them get into foul trouble early.

S'Mya Nichols was great tonight for @KUWBball with 21 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds.



Nichols is one of the top scorers in the country and might be one of THE BEST at getting down hill, using her body and getting to the line. Her strength is impressive.



Kansas beats UMKC… pic.twitter.com/YHvzJCce5Q — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) November 6, 2025

S'Mya Nichols' Season Statistics Points 17.6 Rebounds 3.1 Assists 5.0 Blocks 0.1 Steals 1.0 Three Point % 40.0% Field Goal % 48.4%

#21 Elle Evans

Guard from Edwardsville, Illinois. Senior

Elle Evans is one of the most dangerous and most explosive players on the Kansas roster. While her production this season has been down, and it may not seem like it, she is not one to take lightly. She is an elite shooter, especially from behind the arc, and she draws defenders' attention, freeing up her teammates. Evans has such a quick release with great accuracy, making her extremely dangerous. Her size also allows her to shoot over guards at any time. She is a consistent weapon, and TCU must keep eyes on her at all times, because if she is left open, she will make them pay, especially from behind the arc.

Head-to-Head Team Stats

Kansas Stats TCU 73.3 Points 80.9 65.3 Points Against 53.2 48% Field Goal % 48% 34.1 Rebounds 42.8 15.4 Assists 19.3 3.4 Blocks 5.8 7.2 Steals 7.7

