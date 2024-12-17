Men's Basketball: TCU Beats South Alabama 58-49
TCU men's basketball got a much needed win over South Alabama Monday.
Elite defense and rebounding helped overcome a bad offensive performance to lead the Frogs to a 58-49 victory.
Doing the Dirty Work
The story of the game was TCU's work on the boards and stopping South Alabama's offense.
The Frogs held South Alabama to just 49 points on 33% FG and 27% 3FG. They outrebounded the Jaguars 40-30.
The 49 points allowed was the first time TCU held a team to under 50 points since January 1, 2023 against Texas A&M Commerce.
The Frogs held Myles Corey, who averaged 19.3 points entering the game, to just nine points on 3-15 FG.
With the offensive struggles, performances like these are encouraging for the Frogs going forward to build an identity especially with Frankie Collins out for the season.
Next Man Up
Additionally to the absence of Frankie Collins, TCU was out Brendan Wenzel with a left ankle sprain in this one.
This called for the needed help of players to step up and fill the missed production from these two.
The three Frogs who finished in double figures were Vasean Allette, Trazarien White and Ernest Udeh Jr.
Allette had 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
White poured in 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.
Udeh Jr. had 10 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal.
The Frogs are now 3-0 when Udeh Jr. has a double-double.
Performances like this are crucial for TCU to have success as this season goes on.
Playing Through Injury
TCU is going through the injury bug right now.
To go along with Collins and Wenzel out, Jace Posey, Trazarien White and Noah Reynolds are all fighting through different issues.
Posey and White both missed practice time with ankle problems, and Reynolds still is dealing with a wrist injury.
The wrist is obviously affecting the play of Noah Reynolds.
The 6-foot-3 guard had just 2 points on 0-7 FG and 0-5 from three-point range.
With the need of a bodies right now, these guys stepped up to play, but TCU definitely needs to get more healthy as they approach Big 12 play.
Postgame Pressers
Jamie Dixon
Vasean Allette, Ernest Udeh Jr. and Trazarien White
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.