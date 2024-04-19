TCU Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Update
TCU men's basketball has seen a roster overhaul this offseason.
The Frogs will lose 11 of their 17-player roster. They bring in four freshmen but will continue to do lots of work in the transfer portal.
TCU has been active with transfers in past years and has already engaged with players this year. However, UCF transfer CJ Walker recently re-opened his recruitment after verbally committing to TCU, leaving the Frogs with an even more open roster.
To aid the confusion with the roster, here is the complete transfer portal guide for Frog fans to know:
Seniors Out of Eligibility
1. Emanuel Miller
2. Jameer Nelson Jr.
3. Chuck O'Bannon Jr.
4. Avery Anderson III
5. Trevian Tennyson
6. Xavier Cork
The Frogs will be losing six seniors who played heavy minutes in the rotation, leaving them with a much younger squad.
Outgoing Transfers
1. Micah Peavy
Micah Peavy committed to Georgetown.
2. JaKobe Coles
JaKobe Coles committed to Grand Canyon.
3. Essam Mostafa
Essam Mostafa remains undecided.
4. Darius Ford (Non-Scholarship)
Darius Ford remains undecided.
5. Zach Gonsoulin (Non-Scholarship)
Zach Gonsoulin remains undecided.
The outgoing transfers hit TCU harder than recent years. Specifically, Micah Peavy and JaKobe Coles were some of the best Frog players the past three seasons.
Incoming Freshman
1. Micah Robinson
Robinson is an extremely athletic wing and the third highest recruit in TCU history.
2. David Punch
Punch is a ESPN100 recruit and gives the Frogs much needed size at the power forward position.
3. Malick Diallo
Diallo is a highly recruited center from Mali who adds more depth at big man.
4. Ashton Simmons
Simmons is a three-star combo guard from Beaumont, TX.
Incoming Transfer
1. Frankie Collins
Collins was one of the top guards in the transfer portal. He gives the Frogs both an elite defender and offensive weapon, who will quarterback TCU.
With all this movement, Jace Posey, Isaiah Manning, Ernest Udeh Jr., and Tyler Lundblade will be the only players on scholarship returning next season.
Here is where the projected depth chart stands as of April 19, 2024:
Projected TCU Basketball Lineup:
Starters:
PG Frankie Collins
SG Jace Posey
SF Micah Robinson
PF Isaiah Manning
C Ernest Udeh Jr.
Bench:
F David Punch
G Tyler Lundblade
F/C Malick Diallo
G Ashton Simmons
G Cole Despie (Non-Scholarship)
G Trey Stuart (Non-Scholarship)
As the roster currently stands, there are four open scholarship positions, so the Frogs could add as many as four transfers coming up.
They recently visited with Green Bay guard Noah Reynolds and Saint Mary's forward Joshua Jefferson. TCU also has a visit scheduled with Wyoming guard Brendan Wenzel April 20-21.
Additionally, the Frogs have been in contact with lots of other names in the portal, so it could be another active week in Fort Worth soon.
With how open the roster is, the next transfers TCU lands will impact the expectations of the 2024-25 season greatly.
Buckle up because it is about to get exciting.
