TCU Advances to Sweet 16 With Win Over Louisville
The Horned Frogs have advanced to their first Sweet 16 in program history. No. 2 TCU beat No. 7 Louisville 85-70 Sunday to cap a 21-0 season at home.
Here is how the Frogs pulled off the historical win.
Unsung Heroes
Agnes Emma-Nnopu and Donovyn Hunter were the stars in this one for the Frogs.
Emma-Nnopu dropped a season high 23 points with four made 3-pointers to lead the Frogs. The senior guard was one point shy of breaking the TCU NCAA Tournament record for most points in a game.
Hunter dropped a career high 18 points without missing a shot the entire game. Head coach Mark Campbell said postgame that the sophomore guard is the most "selfless, elite-level winner that you could ask for" about her mindset on and off the court.
On a team with Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner and Sedona Prince, getting production from players like Hunter and Emma-Nnopu makes TCU pretty unstoppable.
First Half Fire
TCU wasted no time getting going in this one. The Frogs scored 47 first half points on 70% FG and 69% 3FG.
Donovyn Hunter and Agnes Emma-Nnopu even outscored Louisville by themselves, 27-26, in the first half.
That was their NCAA-leading 34th game this season leading at halftime and 26th straight. It is very difficult to beat a team when they consistently get off to starts like this.
Horned Frog History
As noted above, this is TCU men or women's basketball's first time ever making the Sweet 16, but that is not the only history made with the win over Louisville.
The attendance for Sunday's game was 7494 people, the largest of any women's sporting event in TCU history.
It was the first time in program history the Frogs went undefeated at home when they play more than 15 games.
The Frogs now turn to play No. 3 Notre Dame in Birmingham Saturday for a chance at the Elite 8. That game will be a rematch of the TCU's 76-68 win over the Fighting Irish in November as they look to extend this magical season.
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.