TCU Advances to Sweet 16 With Win Over Louisville

Agnes Emma-Nnopu in TCU’s win over Louisville:



38 minutes (tied season high)

23 points (season high)

8-12 FG (season high in makes)

4-7 3FG (season high in makes)

3-3 FT

4 rebounds

1 assist

1 block



Her best game of the season to send the Frogs to the Sweet 16 pic.twitter.com/VTsIAbLph2