After the Shock: What TCU Must Do to Bounce Back From New Orleans Loss

𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗘 UNO 78 TCU 74 ‼‼‼‼‼‼‼@BensonColeton & @JakevionBuckley make their FTs down the stretch and we have our first win against a P4 school since 2017, and a Big 12 school since 2007!



Colton with 26pts, 6reb.

Jay with 11pts, 9ast#NOLAsTeam ⚔ pic.twitter.com/ExieycUBph