TCU Basketball Drops Heartbreaker to No. 6 Michigan
TCU men's basketball was very close to pulling off a top-ten win Friday night. The Frogs lost 67-63 to No. 6 Michigan and could not get enough shots to fall late.
Jamie Dixon's squad welcomed their highest-ranked opponent since 2003 (No. 1 Kansas) into Schollmaier Arena in by far their toughest game yet this season. With all that said, the Frogs should have won this game.
TCU got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 21-13 lead. Their plan to double Michigan's bigs to counteract their size was working and forcing turnovers early.
The Frogs got the Wolverines to turn the ball over 22 times throughout the game. With a +11 turnover margin, that is a recipe for success on most nights.
TCU took a 35-33 lead into halftime with a spirited effort that gave them a real shot in this one. Michigan's size and skill advantage just took over late in the game.
Dusty May's team out-rebounded the Frogs 44-23, something Coach Dixon has emphasized all season as a catalyst for how successful TCU can be. With starting center Malick Diallo out for the season with a torn ACL, the Frogs need to be better on the glass to make up for his absence.
With all that being said, TCU still had several chances to win this game but missed a lot of makeable shots. The Frogs shot 37.1 percent from the field throughout the game and 32.3 percent in the second half.
TCU was down seven points with under two minutes to go before coming back to cut the lead to two with the ball. Tanner Toolson got a good look at a jumper to tie the game with 23 seconds to go but missed it. The Frogs went on to lose by four.
The brightest player for the Frogs was Brock Harding. The point guard transfer from Iowa dropped a game-high 15 points, paired with a career-high six rebounds and four assists. Harding led TCU in all three categories.
Up next, TCU hosts Kansas City on Wednesday in Schollmaier Arena for their last game before Feast Week. The Frogs' Feast Week tournament will be the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, California, involving Florida, Wisconsin, and Providence.
The Frogs do not have much more breathing room for losses in the nonconference. Taking care of business Wednesday will be crucial for this team.